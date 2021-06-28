Nitty’s niche

Nitty’s Tavern has been delighting the Marconi community since its February opening.

Frank Menniti developed a passion for cooking, particularly Italian cuisine, through boyhood interactions with his mother. Now he’s calling on these skills at the helm of Nitty’s Tavern, 1718-20 W. Moyamensing Ave. where he offers tasty treasures from his youth and an assortment of other gustatory gems.

In addition to his culinary skills, Menniti aspires to brings a sense of camaraderie to his namesake tavern. “I’m big on being around people, so this is certainly a place for people like that, a spot where they can feel like family,” the proprietor said from his Marconi-based establishment.

That’s filled a gap in the neighborhood following the closing of Tankie’s Tavern, which formerly occupied the space. Menniti and his wife Colette oversee a staff of 10. The restaurant started with focus on dinner but has since added lunch service.

Colette ran down a list of the menu highlights: “People love our gnocchi with blush sauce, chicken parm, mussels, pizza, and so much more.”

Starters include classic wings and nachos, creative offerings like pepperoni pizza fries and avocado bites, and Italian-American classics such as escarole and bean soup, red or white mussels, and arancini (fried rice balls).

The menu includes a wide array of salads, sandwiches, pizza, burgers, and pasta. Entrees like the chicken parm, salmon, and NY Strip Steak, are complemented by daily specials—including a daily risotto.

Recent specials included included a Crab & Avocado Salad and Fried Eggplant Caprese.

On June 26 Nitty’s started brunch service on Saturdays and Sundays between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Enjoy staples like pancakes and French toast, and creative delights like cheesesteak quesadilla and a crab cake eggs Benedict.

Libations-wise, guests can choose from a selection of beers, but Nitty’s prides itself on its specialty cocktails crafted from homemade recipes.

“They’re a huge part of who we are and a good sign that we want to make a connection with the neighborhood,” Colette said, noting that three of the drinks—the Big A, the Moyamensing Mule, and Pio’s Punch—pay tribute to the fabric of the community. “That’s the vibe that we’re working hard to establish and build,” Menniti said of his labor of love

Nitty’s seats 80 inside, with additional outdoor tables. They offer takeout and delivery options and plan a grand opening gathering in September.

“We just want to be a bright spot around here,” Colette said, noting that their website is coming soon. For now, check out their Facebook and Instagram for food and drink specials and information about weekly DJ appearances and bi-weekly Quizzo games.