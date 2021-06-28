South Philly’s Stina and Musi Plan Dinner to Benefit Attic Youth Center

BYOs from opposite sides of South Philly are collaborating to host a four-course Pride Month dinner to benefit LGBTQ youth.

Stina BYO Chef Bobby Saritsoglou will join forces with Chef Ari Miller of Pennsport’s Musi on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 from 4pm to 10pm to offer a four-course collaboration dinner to raise money for The Attic Youth Center. The dinner will celebrate both Stina’s two year anniversary and Philly Gay Pride Month. The special one-night-only menu includes options, such as Marinated Feta & Charred Lettuces, Fish Kebab Roasted in Fig Leaf, Dry-Aged Duck, and more. The four-course fixed price dinner is $85 per person.

Stina will donate 20% of that evening’s sales to support The Attic Youth Center, the only organization in the area dedicated to serving LGBTQ youth. Additionally, Stina is also donating 1% of sales for Philly Gay Pride Month to The Center.

Stina will also host Stickman Brews for the evening for a beer pop-up during the event with four beer pairings for each course, for only $10 for 8 ounce pours, or $5 for full-sized a la carte 16 ounce pours. A la carte Stickman brews will also be available for $5 for a 16 ounce pour.

Reservations are available by visiting www.stinapizzeria.com , booking on Resy or calling 215-337-3455. Stina BYO is located at 1705 Snyder Avenue, in the Newbold and West Passyunk neighborhoods.

“I first heard about Ari Miller with the Food Underground and I thought who is this guy,” said Chef Saritsoglou. “He was doing more interesting things in the kitchen than was happening at the time and his work made me want to know more. I read his story, learned about his passion for food, and researched his ideas. It reminded me of when I started cooking, back when I was working in small kitchens and creating food with pure feeling. When I finally got to eat his food it was a revelation. Not only do we have a mutual admiration for each other’s food and cooking, but we care deeply about our community. It only made sense for us to ask him to join us in raising funds and awareness for Stina’s June beneficiary, The Attic Youth Center.”

A Special Menu

For Stina’s collaboration dinner with Musi, the two celebrated chefs have designed a special menu that features:

Marinated Feta & Charred Lettuces – Triple cream and aged feta from The Farm at Doe Run. Marinated with Blue Poppy Seeds from Afyonkarahisar, Turkey and rose buds from Dubai with Lettuces charred in the Stina wood-fired oven.

Fish Kebab Roasted in Fig Leaf. Malted Grain Tabbouleh – Kebab, spiced with urfa peppers from Burlap & Barrel, wrapped in a backyard fig leaf and roasted in the Stina wood-fired oven.

Red Tahina. Dry-Aged Duck, Mint & Cherry Zhoug. Lahuh – Anson Mills benne seed we toasted and mill into red tahina with duck, cured in mahleb made from Three Springs Fruit Farm’s sour cherry pits dry aged and roasted in the Stina wood-fired oven.

Black Lime Malabi. Charred Fruit & Olive Oil – Black lime with Meyer lemons from Bhumi Growers and charred fruit from the Stina wood-fired oven.

“’I’m excited for this Musi X Stina collaboration because of my long-held respect and admiration of Chef Bobby,” said Chef Miller. “My first real taste of a chef’s kitchen in Philly was back at Santucci’s in 2013 and I had just moved to Philadelphia from Tel Aviv. A buddy tipped me off that the food at this place was so much better than it needed to be, and I couldn’t believe how true that turned out to be at the hands of Bobby. Years later, now with both of us at our own neighborhood spots, we share a similar space in our commitments to delicious food and community. Both our restaurants help to positively define what it means to make food in Philly in 2021.”

Restaurant with a social mission

Tuesday’s event is part of Stina’s year-round mission to give back to the community. In addition to creating fresh, delicious Mediterranean fare, each month the restaurant highlights, supports, and donates to a different organization. The restaurant hosts a special night and donates 20% to an area non-profit selected by Stina owners Chef Saritsoglou and his wife Christina Kallas-Saritsoglou. To date they’ve been able to give away over $10,000 to 14 local organizations.

This month’s dinner marks Stina’s second anniversary. Since opening their doors, they’ve donated to many South Philly-based organizations including SEAMAAC, Juntos, Stephen Girard Elementary, Puentes De Salud, West Passyunk Neighbors Association, Unity In the Community. Other beneficiaries include Philadelphia Bail Fund, Women In Transition, Project Home, Books Through Bars, Punks With Lunch, Homies Helping Homies, Lil Filmmakers and Empowering Cuts.

The month’s beneficiary, the Attic Youth Center in Philadelphia, is the area’s only organization exclusively dedicated to LGBTQ youth and has served over 20,000 individuals in nearly 30 years of existence. Their mission is to create opportunities for youth to develop into healthy, independent, civic-minded adults within a safe, supportive community and to promote the acceptance of LGBTQ youth in society. The Attic provides a wide-range of life-saving programs and services designed to provide youth with the support and skills needed to transition into independent adulthood.

“We created Stina to express love for food, our culture, our community and each other…celebrate with us!,” said Chef Saritsoglou. “We are so happy to be able to do what we love, give back and help make our community a better place. We can’t express how grateful we are!”

Stina

www.StinaPizzeria.com

1705 Snyder Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19145

215-337-3455

Hours

Tuesday—Friday: 4:00pm – 10:00pm

Saturday: 12:00pm – 10:00pm

Sunday & Monday: CLOSED

Musi BYOB

https://musiphilly.com/

100 Morris Street, Philadelphia, PA 19148

215-377-9466

Hours

Sunday—Wednesday: CLOSED

Thursday—Saturday: 11am – 7pm

To find more information on the Attic Youth Center, visit them online at www.atticyouthcenter.org.