An Ap-peel-ing Addition

The Chilly Banana is whipping up sweet treats to beat the heat at its new brick-and-mortar location on East Passyunk Ave. P.S.> there are lots of vegan options here.

With the dog days of summer upon us, there’s a new spot to find a cool treat—The Chilly Banana, 932 E. Passyunk Ave. The storefront is a complement to the food truck of the same name helmed by life-and-business partners Courtney Harding and Kevin Kramer since 2016. At the brick-and-mortar location the couple is offering up their delicious fruit-based whips and shakes, plus other sweet and savory options including vegan candy bars, cookies, pastries, hummus, and more.

The shop features mostly-vegan fruit-based “jams” and milkshakes made from frozen bananas combined with numerous goodies. The mouthwatering options include coconut milk whipped cream, homemade sauces, granola, peanut butter, pound cake, graham cracker crumbles, toffee drizzle, coconut chips, marshmallows, and a raspberry compote.

“We’ve been on an enjoyable run so far,” said co-owner Kevin Kramer of the Bella Vista / Queen Village spot that opened in May. “I think we’re really clicking with the neighborhood and giving people a variety of ways to nourish themselves.”

In addition to the banana whips and milkshakes, the shop offers chilly pops, five kombucha tea creations, protein balls, and plant-based candy, as well as a pick-me-up whip for dogs. “We like highlighting other people’s items here, too, so that’s rewarding,” Kramer noted.

One highlight are sweets from South Philly-based High Fidelity Bakery. You’ll find vegan and gluten-free delights including donuts, cookies, pot pies, quiches, and hummus.

As the shop hits its stride as a new member of the South Philly business community, Kramer looks forward to making more alliances and to tinkering with his business model: to-go options, ice cream sandwiches, pints, seats, and expanded hours are on the list.

“We want to maximize our chances to connect with people,” Kramer said, “Because I made my first food truck sale in South Philly, this area is always going to be dear to me, so I’m fortunate to run this labor of love within its confines.”

He and Courtney also have their hearts in the right place thanks to their A Sprinkle of Kindness campaign. When customers pay an extra 50 cents to add sprinkles (“jimmies” for most of us locals!) to their banana whips, the couple places that money aside, with the intention of donating it to a good cause at the end of the season.

“I’m not a Philly guy,” Kramer said in acknowledging his Midwest roots, “but this is certainly home now, and I feel fortunate, after all that we’ve all been through recently, to try my hand at this.”

As for the fate of the food truck that began it all with the first sale at Dickinson Square, 1600 E. Moyamensing Ave.? “We’re definitely not done with the food truck, but this is our priority now,” Kramer replied

The Chilly Banana

932 E Passyunk Ave., 19147

815-685-6807

thechillybanana@gmail.com

Hours

Wednesday—Friday: 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday: Noon to 9 p.m.

Sunday: Noon to 6 p.m.