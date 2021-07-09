Passyunk Post

️ LISTEN UP ️ The City’s Millennial Advisory Committee has an important message to share ️“Housing is a human right. Join the Philadelphia Millennial Advisory Committee, Senator Nikil Saval, Community Legal Services of Philadelphia and PHL Rent Assist THIS SATURDAY, July 10th @ the Bok (Entrance at 821 Dudley) to learn valuable information on financial hardship protections and relief help for Philly renters impacted by COVID-19. This event is catered by Garces Group, free, and open to the public. Just show up or you may preregister with this link: bit.ly/MACRentAssist “

