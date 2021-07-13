Bella Vista’s historic Church of Crucifixion welcomes Mother Jessie Alejandro, the first Latina to receive ordination as a priest within the state’s Episcopal Diocese! Since reopening the church in June, the new vicar has has won immediate approval from her congregation and has aided its growth through an assortment of offerings, including a food pantry, yoga sessions, drumming classes, a Friends Of group, the creation of a 501 (c) (3), weekly Mass, and a capital campaign to fund the restoration of the church’s facade. Learn more about Mother Alejandro, the church’s impressive history & its new restoration campaign at the link in our bio