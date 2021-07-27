Property of the week: 1830 South Sartain Street

There are thousands of homes for sale in South Philly. Our “Property of the Week” features one worth checking out…

1830 South Sartain Street

2 beds | 2 bath | 1,440 sq ft | $475,000

Located in the heart of East Passyunk Crossing, this two bedroom, two bathroom brick rowhome has been tastefully updated for modern day living.

First floor

Enter into a beautiful open-concept main level boasting rich wood floors and a grand staircase.

The cozy family room overlooks a separate dining area that is adorned with a chandelier.

Adjacent, a renovated chef’s kitchen showcases white cabinetry, high-end stainless steel appliances, designer backsplash, upgraded countertop, a white farmhouse sink, and a breakfast bar.

Second floor

Take the staircase up to your sun-soaked primary suite with walls of oversized windows, excellent closet space, and a designer-appointed ensuite bathroom.

Nearby, the second bedroom is generously sized and enjoys a large wall closet and nearby full hall bathroom with an antique vanity and claw foot tub.

Finished basement

Perfect for added storage or recreation space, the finished basement has several wall closets and access to the side-by-side washer and dryer.

Additional home highlights include a cozy back patio that is ideal for relaxing year-round, and a security system with cameras.

From its beautiful brick facade to its thoughtful interior upgrades, 1830 S Sartain Street is one that you don’t want to miss!

Complete with a prime South Philadelphia location, this residence enjoys close proximity to excellent restaurants, shops along East Passyunk Avenue and local conveniences. Enjoy living blocks away from the East Passyunk Community Center Center, Bok Bar, Le Virtu, public transportation, and markets.

Contact:

Adam J. Baldwin

Principal Agent | Compass

1624 Locust Street

Philadelphia, PA 19103

brokerage: 267.435.8015

mobile: 610.999.4090