Passyunk Post

South of South St. from River to River

East Passyunk Crossing Property of the Week Real Estate 

Property of the week: 1830 South Sartain Street

Managing Editor min read
There are thousands of homes for sale in South Philly. Our “Property of the Week” features one worth checking out…
1830 South Sartain Street

2 beds | 2 bath | 1,440 sq ft | $475,000

Located in the heart of East Passyunk Crossing, this two bedroom, two bathroom brick rowhome has been tastefully updated for modern day living.

First floor

Enter into a beautiful open-concept main level boasting rich wood floors and a grand staircase.

The cozy family room overlooks a separate dining area that is adorned with a chandelier.

Adjacent, a renovated chef’s kitchen showcases white cabinetry, high-end stainless steel appliances, designer backsplash, upgraded countertop, a white farmhouse sink, and a breakfast bar.

Second floor

Take the staircase up to your sun-soaked primary suite with walls of oversized windows, excellent closet space, and a designer-appointed ensuite bathroom.

Nearby, the second bedroom is generously sized and enjoys a large wall closet and nearby full hall bathroom with an antique vanity and claw foot tub.

Finished basement

Perfect for added storage or recreation space, the finished basement has several wall closets and access to the side-by-side washer and dryer.

Additional home highlights include a cozy back patio that is ideal for relaxing year-round, and a security system with cameras.

From its beautiful brick facade to its thoughtful interior upgrades, 1830 S Sartain Street is one that you don’t want to miss!

Complete with a prime South Philadelphia location, this residence enjoys close proximity to excellent restaurants, shops along East Passyunk Avenue and local conveniences. Enjoy living blocks away from the East Passyunk Community Center Center, Bok Bar, Le Virtu, public transportation, and markets.

Contact:

Adam J. Baldwin
Principal Agent | Compass
1624 Locust Street
Philadelphia, PA 19103

brokerage: 267.435.8015
mobile: 610.999.4090

...you may also like

Noord owner Joncarl Lachman talks about new project

Albert Stumm

Zagat caught up with Joncarl Lachman last week to get some more details about Noord, the Northern European BYO coming to the fountain. Photo from Zagat’s blog Here are some highlights from Zagat’s nice Q&A (read the whole thing here):

King of Jeans plans, new and improved

Albert Stumm

Now we’re talking. Max Glass, developer of the upcoming apartments in the King of Jeans building, has released an updated rendering for his project. If only the substation next door looked so nice The building’s elements would remain the same:

Dew’s Deli opens across from Watkins Drinkery

Albert Stumm

Dew’s Deli, a Mediterranean-inspired deli/grocery/sandwich shop with some health-conscious sensibilities, opened a couple months ago at 1710 S. 10th St., across from Watkins Drinkery. 1710 S. 10th St. From the outside, the shop doesn’t seem to stand out much from