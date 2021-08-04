The Dolphin Tavern’s return going swimmingly

“South Philly’s most famous nightlife destination” has new life and its first food menu.

More than six weeks after its pandemic shutdown ended, The Dolphin Tavern is offering up new, affordable food and drink choices and a great slate of entertainment to fill your summer evenings.

“It’s so easy to come here to have a great time,” general manager Alison Gutsche said of how her employer, FCM Hospitality, has been helming The Dolphin since its June 11 reopening. “We’re pretty happy with how everyone has reacted to our return, and we’re more excited about what’s to come.”

Gutsche, a Dickinson Narrows resident, gleefully ticked off the ocean of perks available to patrons of the dive bar/nightclub combination. These include:

Karaoke.

Quizzo.

Three-hour-long Happy Hour promotions that feature $2 tecate and $4 margaritas.

A spacious dance floor perfect for the location’s DJ events, rave parties, and live shows.

New food options.

The Dolphin’s inaugural food menu is packed with Mexican options like quesadillas, burritos and tacos. Fillings include roasted veggies, suadero (slow-braised brisket), carnitas, and tinga de pollo. There’s also a three-for-$3 tacos deal that will be around until at least September. Customers may place orders between 4 and 9 p.m. every Wednesday through Saturday.

Along with the Happy Hour delights, guests can nab the new $10 draft cocktails dubbed Pride Punch, Liquid Courage, Dance the Night Away, and Out to Sea, the last being an homage, Gutsche said, to The Dolphin’s aquatic name.

“The cocktails have all been huge hits lately,” she added. “We think they’ve become the standouts among our offerings.”

“Come with your friends or come alone, and you’ll have an awesome time,” the general manager said. “We keep thinking of ways to enhance our entertainment identity, and since we’re proud of what we already have, especially our plan to have rotating live music acts, this is a good time to see what we’re up to. Even if you’re just looking for a little break from your routine, you won’t be disappointed if you stop in.”

Check out their upcoming events.

Dolphin Tavern

1539 S. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19147

http://www.dolphinphilly.com/

Facebook

Instagram