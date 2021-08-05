Crème Brûlée Bistro & Café coming to East Passyunk Avenue

The third location of Crème Brûlée Bistro & Café will make its debut on East Passyunk Avenue tomorrow evening, August 6th. Located at 1828 East Passyunk Avenue, former home to King’s Music, the popular cafe welcomes the neighborhood to their grand opening from 4-8pm. They will have free bread and coffee for those who stop by.

Beginning on Saturday, August 7, they will be open 8am-8pm seven days a week. According to an employee, the Passyunk Avenue location will offer coffee and pastries at first, but will gradually expand the menu. They intend to add sandwiches and salads to go in the near future.

According to a 2019 post in Philly Mag’s FooBooz, Crème Brûlée is “owned and operated by three brothers, Armando (the cakes and desserts guy), Alejandro (the bread and pastries guy), and Dario Tapia (the chef).” The brothers hail from Morelos in Mexico. In the 1990s they started off as dishwashers in New York City, working their way up into the city’s finest kitchens. “Armando eventually found himself under renown pastry chef François Payard’s wing at his acclaimed New York City bakeries, François Payard Bakery and FPB Patisserie. Alejandro landed in Mayson Kayser and Bien Cuit.”

In 2016, the brothers opened their first Crème Brûlée at 4th and Moore Streets in a space their sister, Angelica, previously operated as Pancho Villa restaurant. Like the East Passyunk space, the Pennsport site opened as a bakery with baked goods and coffee drinks. They later expanded the menu to ‘bistro’ status, offering dinner and weekend brunch.