A home in the heart of Hawthorne: 1314 Webster Street

There are thousands of homes for sale in South Philly. Here’s one worth checking out…

1314 Webster Street

3 beds | 2.5 baths | 1,493 sq ft | $550,000

Check out this gorgeous home on a quiet street with great curb appeal in the heart of Hawthorne, adjacent to Bella Vista. Upon Arriving at the home you will first notice the classic red brick face and wrought iron front railing.

First floor

Upon entering, the charming floors welcome you into the light-filled living room, which overlooks the spacious open kitchen.

Walking towards the back of the home, you will find the large L-shaped kitchen. The striking, all-white kitchen with eye-catching subway tile and marble countertops is truly the heart of this home, featuring bar top seating, stainless steel Kitchenaid appliances, ceiling height white cabinetry and gold hardware to accent the bright space. A hidden gem of the kitchen is the section of butcher block countertop on the far side of the kitchen, perfect for easy to clean prep space.

Off of the back of the home accessible through the kitchen is a large sliding door leading out to the fenced in back patio, perfect for al fresco dining or entertaining guests when the weather permits.

Second floor

Climbing the stairs to the second floor, you will be met by two spacious bedrooms with ample closet space, large windows for natural light and beautifully maintained floors.

A large full bath completes the second floor with a modern vanity and a combination tub and shower.

Third floor

Up on the third floor is the dreamy primary suite, which boasts large windows for tons of natural light, and dual walk-in closets. The primary suite also features a recently updated en suite bathroom with a jacuzzi tub and spa shower, a large skylight brightens up the space creating an in-home oasis.

Lower level

Back downstairs, you’ll find a carpeted, finished basement with floating shelves for storage, a powder bathroom, a separate laundry room, rare ceiling height, and recessed lighting.

This wonderful home is convenient to Center City, the famous Italian Market, South Street, a couple of blocks from Sprouts, Target, Starbucks, Fiorella, Kalaiya, Hawthornes café, and is also a quick walk to Whole Foods and Seger Park. While you really don’t need a car living in this walker’s paradise with easy access to public transportation, there is also readily available permitted street parking.

 

Contact:

Adam J. Baldwin
Principal Agent | Compass
1624 Locust Street
Philadelphia, PA 19103

brokerage: 267.435.8015
mobile: 610.999.4090

