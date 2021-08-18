Property of the week: 1905 S. 11th Street

There are thousands of homes for sale in South Philly. Here’s one worth checking out…

3 beds | 1.5 baths | 1,523 sq ft | $430,000

This beautifully updated home in the heart of East Passyunk Crossing has a spacious back patio that’s perfect for entertaining. Arriving at the home you will be met by a classic wrought iron railing and a new craftsman style front door equipped with a smart-lock for convenience.

Upon entering, prepare to be captivated by the newly refreshed vestibule with gorgeous new tile-work, a fresh coat of paint, coat hooks, and a built in organization area for shoes, bags and other essentials.

Through the vestibule you’ll find the light-filled living room with plenty of space for activities and oversized furniture. Dark hardwood floors guide you from the living room to the dedicated dining space with room for a long table, perfect for hosting guests.

Unique new light fixtures in each room will wow you as you make your way through the house. Just beyond the dining space is the large tiled kitchen with eye-catching granite countertops, stainless steel Frigidaire appliances, a touch faucet, and a 1 year-old Bosch dishwasher. The kitchen features tons of cabinet space and a small powder room completes the ground floor.

Access through the back of the kitchen to the secluded patio with space for outdoor furniture, outdoor dining, and a side alley for storing trash bins.

Second floor

On the second floor of the home, there are two ample sized bedrooms each with the same classic hardwood floors, ceiling fans, and large windows for natural light.

A smaller middle bedroom and a full bathroom boasting gorgeous tile and a modern vanity complete the second floor.

Basement

A large basement completes the home with white walls and painted beams, vinyl flooring, and two built-in storage closets. A laundry room and storage area are tucked away behind closed doors.

The location for this property is a great added bonus—it’s a stone’s throw away from East Passyunk Crossing Community Center and local bus routes for commuters. East Passyunk Avenue and the Bok Building are just a few blocks away. For drivers, there’s easy access to the major Philly highways.

