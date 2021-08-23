Dodo Bakery features aBUNdant offerings

Passyunk Post

South Philly has never been lacking in diverse culinary options. From Italian to Mexican to Vietnamese cuisine, there is something for everyone. Perhaps you’ve been looking for a Hong Kong style bakery like you’d find in Chinatown?  Welcome Dodo Bakery to the neighborhood to satisfy that craving.

The bakery, owned by husband and wife Jack and Cherry Wong, opened at the northeast corner of 11th and Oregon in the beginning of August and has quickly gained a following. They’re open Monday to Saturday from 7:30 am to 7 pm and 7:30 am to 6 pm on Sunday. 

The shop is a family affair—the Wong’s daughters Crystal and Tiffany both work at the bakery.  Crystal noted that the family “chose to open the bakery in South Philly because we noticed there were not many Asian bakeries around so this would be the perfect opportunity to share our culture with everyone in the neighborhood.” Crystal’s canine companion is also part of the operation—her dog Dodo is the bakery’s namesake.

Dodo, namesake of Dodo Bakery. Photo provided by Crystal Wong.

Before immigrating to the U.S. from Hong Kong in 1996, Jack was the head baker at a high-end bakery. Since then, he’s worked in various bakeries around Philadelphia—until the pandemic began in 2020. In order to make ends meet, the family started an online business selling steamed pork buns to friends and family from their house. 

Jack Wong at work in the bakery.

They soon realized they needed a commercial kitchen to keep up with demand. “But in the end we figured, why settle for a smaller online business and let my dad’s talents go to waste when we can share it with the whole neighborhood,” Crystal explained. 

The family decided to expand their offerings to include a wide variety of buns, pastries, cakes, tarts, and bubble tea at the new bakery. They would like to eventually add traditional Hong Kong small plates such as Hong Kong-style french toast, curry fish balls, and egg waffles.

Follow them on Instagram for the latest tasty additions to their menu.

Photo credit: Dodo Bakery.com

