Property of the week: 1204 S. Alder Street

There are thousands of homes for sale in South Philly. Here’s one worth checking out…

1204 S. Alder Street

3 beds | 1 bath | 1,300 sq ft | $399,900

If a classic South Philadelphia row home is what you’re after, look no further than 1204 S. Alder Street. Located on a corner lot in coveted Passyunk Square, this gem has been owned and well-loved by the same family for over sixty years.

First floor

Enter the front of the home into a large, open-concept living space with beautiful hardwood floors where possibilities are endless. Continue through the living room into the massive open kitchen, big enough to comfortably fit a kitchen table, with doors to the yard and street.

Yard

Out back you’ll find a patio perfect for grilling, gardening, or lounging on a beautiful day that opens to Latona Street for easy in and out—easy access for cyclists who want to store their bike in the yard!

Basement

Downstairs you’ll discover a finished basement, providing an additional living area, recreational area, laundry room and lots of storage space.

Second floor

A charming wrought iron and hardwood staircase lead you to the second floor where you’ll find three sizable bedrooms with closet space galore – a rarity in a row-home of this kind. A tiled full bathroom and a hallway linen closet complete the floor.



1204 S Alder’s location can’t be beat. It’s a quick walk to Passyunk Avenue and all of its exceptional offerings; the Italian Market; Bella Vista; South Street, and beyond. Newly revamped Columbus Square and Capitolo Playground are a stone’s throw in either direction. The home is in the blue-ribbon-awarded Jackson School catchment area. It’s also close to protected bicycle lanes and around the corner from public transportation. The neighborhood received a 97 walk score.

Come see for yourself all that this home has to offer!

Contact:

Adam J. Baldwin

Principal Agent | Compass

1624 Locust Street

Philadelphia, PA 19103

brokerage: 267.435.8015

mobile: 610.999.4090