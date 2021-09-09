Property of the week: 536 Mifflin Street

There are thousands of homes for sale in South Philly. Here’s one worth checking out… 536 Mifflin Street 3 beds | 2 baths | 1,625 sq ft | $350,000 Step off of the street and onto your private patio built for stoop hangs and garden possibilities in the Dickinson Square West oasis.

After keyless entry into the home, you’ll be welcomed by a spacious sixteen foot-wide living room with hardwood floors throughout.

A convenient first-floor powder room separates the living space from the dining area and a large kitchen adorned with granite countertops, subway tile backsplash, and breakfast bar.

Breezy and bright, the home boasts high ceilings, a large bay window, and because it’s not completely attached, even more windows along the side of the house as you walk through the kitchen.

The sizable back patio has a bonus large side space perfect for storage or grilling.

Back through the living area, a spacious staircase leads you upstairs where you’ll find three bedrooms and two full bathrooms, both outfitted with them & them vanities, along with a hallway linen closet for added convenience.

The primary suite is “goals” if we do say so ourselves – a bedroom large enough for a bed and a desk area, a walk-in closet with built-in shelving, and a cozy bathroom – all tucked away behind their own entry door.

All three bedrooms have custom blinds and both the front and back bedrooms are cooled with ceiling fans.

Completely taken down to the studs and restored in 2017, the home was outfitted with new mechanicals, electrical, plumbing, central air, new stairs, and a new tile kitchen. Six years remain on the tax abatement. There is a large basement that’s great for storage. Located in Dickinson Square West, adjacent to East Passyunk Crossing, there’s much to do, eat, and see in a short walking distance – The Bok Building, Dickinson Square, East Passyunk Crossing Community Center, and East Passyunk Avenue. Video: www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZMvOn4_dH84