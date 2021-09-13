National Hispanic Heritage Month kickoff at Church of the Crucifixion

The Church of the Crucifixion, 807 Bainbridge St. will help kick off National Hispanic Heritage Month on Wednesday, September 15 from 5:30-8:30 p.m with food, music, and a ceremony that will honor distinguished individuals .

Mother Jessie Alejandro, who serves as the vicar of the Bella Vista church, is happy that her spiritual home will have the chance to laud the various elements of Hispanic life while also giving a nod to people who have paved the way for the church to have a brighter future. Six such figures and the group Unides Para Servir will receive the community’s thanks, and Alejandro will welcome Daniel Gutierrez, the Episcopal diocese’s 16th bishop.

The festivities will begin with food, noted Alejandro: “There will be several groups with Latin American backgrounds that will cook their dishes to share with all cultures.”

Musical performances will delight the crowd at the free event throughout the three hours. The group Los Bomberos de la Calle will unite with the church’s multicultural ministries for what should be an especially well-received performance.

“The night will be all about giving people the chance to take in everything that makes Hispanic heritage endearing,” Alejandro said. “”We’re particularly thankful to the Episcopal diocese and Bishop Gutierrez, who have been very supportive of the community.”

Alejandro, the first Latina to receive ordination as a priest within the Episcopal Diocese of Philadelphia, helped restore as the church as a service site earlier this year.