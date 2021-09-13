Passyunk Post

South of South St. from River to River

Arts & Culture Bella Vista 

National Hispanic Heritage Month kickoff at Church of the Crucifixion

Joseph Myers , , min read

 

The Church of the Crucifixion, 807 Bainbridge St. will help kick off National Hispanic Heritage Month on Wednesday, September 15 from 5:30-8:30 p.m with food, music, and a ceremony that will honor distinguished individuals . 

Mother Jessie Alejandro, who serves as the vicar of the Bella Vista church, is happy that her spiritual home will have the chance to laud the various elements of Hispanic life while also giving a nod to people who have paved the way for the church to have a brighter future. Six such figures and the group Unides Para Servir will receive the community’s thanks, and Alejandro will welcome Daniel Gutierrez, the Episcopal diocese’s 16th bishop.

Mother Jessie Alejandro.

The festivities will begin with food, noted Alejandro: “There will be several groups with Latin American backgrounds that will cook their dishes to share with all cultures.”

Musical performances will delight the crowd at the free event throughout the three hours. The group Los Bomberos de la Calle will unite with the church’s multicultural ministries for what should be an especially well-received performance. 

“The night will be all about giving people the chance to take in everything that makes Hispanic heritage endearing,” Alejandro said. “”We’re particularly thankful to the Episcopal diocese and Bishop Gutierrez, who have been very supportive of the community.”

Alejandro, the first Latina to receive ordination as a priest within the Episcopal Diocese of Philadelphia, helped restore as the church as a service site earlier this year.

...you may also like

New restaurant coming to 525 Washington Ave?

Taylor Farnsworth

Washington Ave isn’t usually thought of as a dining destination. However, with it’s location nestled between hot spots like East Passyunk and Bella Vista/Queen Village, it isn’t hard to imagine that some people might be looking to capture foodies’ attention on

New Autumn mural nearly finished on Fleisher Art Memorial

Taylor Farnsworth

Fans of David Guinn’s now-covered Autumn mural (a landmark at 9th & Bainbridge for over a decade) will be happy to know that work on the artist’s “re-envisioning” of that mural is nearing completion. The new Autumn at Fleisher Art

Story Slams competition kicks off next week at L’Etage

Taylor Farnsworth

From the Who Knew files, a brand new competition season is about to get under way in South Philly next week. Nope, not at Lincoln Financial or Citizens Bank. First Person Arts hosts monthly StorySlams at L’Etage in Bella Vista