Property of the week: 1234 South Iseminger St.

There are thousands of homes for sale in South Philly. Here’s one worth checking out… 1234 South Iseminger Street 2 beds | 1 bath | 1,530 sq ft | $415,000 Located on a private cul-de-sac at the corner of Iseminger & Titan streets, 1234 Iseminger is in one of the most sought after neighborhoods in Philadelphia. The home features a clean, elegant facade, with decorative features.

Living room

Beautiful hardwood floors welcome you into an open-concept living space equipped with a convenient coat closet, dimmable lights, and fireplace area offer options for your perfect living space set-up.

Kitchen Keep walking through the house to find a large kitchen that was completely renovated and has never been used. Quartz countertops, Samsung appliances, decorative drawer and cabinet knobs and a carrara marble tile backsplash are just some of the elegant features you’ll find here. Loaded with charm, the kitchen is spacious enough to both cook in and fit a six-person dining table at the same time! Finished basement An open staircase leads you downstairs to a finished basement/extra living space with a separate laundry area hidden behind doors. A sump pump, new water meter, and multiple storage areas are all added benefits to the basement. Second floor Upstairs, one larger bedroom with a closet and an additional bedroom offer a cozy place to lay your head.

Continue down the hallway to find a closet and a brand-new full bathroom. Subway-tiled bathtub, brand new light fixtures, and sparkling vanity make this corner bathroom with a private window feel like a small oasis in the middle of a bustling city.

With the newly renovated Columbus Square just a stone’s throw from your front steps, outdoor space is plentiful and the community vibes are strong. The sounds of children playing in the street fill the air by day and the quietness of living on a dead-end street offers peace by night. Passyunk Avenue, Acme, City Fitness, Christopher Columbus Charter School, Burrata Restaurant and Reanimator Coffee are all within one to two blocks from the home. The home is in the blue-ribbon awarded Jackson School catchment. The surrounding neighborhood received a 96 Walk Score and an 82 bike score.