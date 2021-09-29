Stina Pizzeria’s Guest Chef Series supports local charities

Guest Chef Charity Dinners will feature Phila Lorn (Terrain) for September, Chef Joncarl Lachman (Noord) for October and Chef David Ansill for November.

Stina Pizzeria will be hosting three chefs this fall with diverse culinary backgrounds for its upcoming Guest Chef Series. Starting this Thursday, 9/30, the popular Mediterranean restaurant located at 1705 Snyder Avenue will partner with a different chef once a month for the next 3 months offering creative multi-course prix fixe menus paired with beer from local breweries. In keeping with the restaurant’s philanthropic focus, 20% of the evening’s sales will go to the nonprofit organization of the chef’s choice.

At Stina, Chef Bobby Saritsoglou has made it his mission from day one to raise awareness of community-based organizations while supporting the local economy of South Philadelphia. Despite the pandemic, he has continued to donate 1% of daily sales and 20% of sales on the last Tuesday of the month to a different nonprofit. As a result, he has been able to make a real difference especially for the smaller, lesser-known organizations which struggle to make ends meet.

One of these nonprofits is this month’s recipient which was chosen by Chef Phila Lorn – Cambodian American Girls Empowering (CAGE) which is dedicated to providing a safe space for Khmer Americans to celebrate and explore their heritage through the arts.

The son of Cambodian immigrants, Lorn was raised in South Philly and has spent most of his culinary career working with Japanese food. This will be a rare opportunity for him to share the food that he grew up with in his neighborhood. One of the dishes on Thursday’s $65 eight course menu that he is excited about is Ya Hawn, which is a Cambodian curry hot pot. The communal aspect of his culture is highlighted by that dish due to its family-style preparation. The dishes on his menu will be accompanied by beer from Stickman Brews, which has a location at 1307 Mifflin St. It will be $10 for the 4 beer pairing or $5 a la carte. View a conversation with Lorn about the meal.

On Tuesday, 10/26, Stina welcomes Chef Joncarl Lachman from Noord. Chef Lachman will focus on the Nordic comfort food that he is famous for. Chef Bobby mentioned that one of the highlights of that dinner will be a special pide (flat bread) with braised rabbit. The dishes will be paired with beer from West Passyunk’s Brewery ARS. Chef Lachman has chosen William Way Community Center to be the recipient of Stina’s donation next month.

Coming up on November 16th will be Chef David Ansill who Chef Bobby had worked with at the French BYOB Ansill many years ago. Citing Chef Ansill as a major influence on his career, he is very excited to be collaborating with him. There will be a spotlight on offal, or organ meats, like sweetbreads. Chef Bobby mentioned that a souvla, a traditional Greek rotisserie skewer, will also be used for cooking. Beer will be provided by Newbold’s Second District Brewing. November’s recipient will be Beyond the Bars, which offers community-based music programs to young people to “interrupt cycles of violence and incarceration.”

You can purchase tickets for Thursday's dinner on their website Stina Pizzeria or Resy. You can check out the entire menu for the night via the Resy link. The menus for upcoming dinners will be posted in the near future.