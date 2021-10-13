Property of the week: 1632 S. Camac Street

Passyunk Post

There are thousands of homes for sale in South Philly. Here’s one worth checking out…

1632 S. Camac Street

2 beds | 2 1/2 baths | 1,680 sq ft | $430,000

Check out this home in beautiful Passyunk Square where convenience meets comfort and all of the cozy South Philly neighborhood vibes. The home underwent a meticulous renovation in 2019 where it was taken down to the brick walls and every detail thoughtfully designed.

Punch your personalized code into the smart lock to be welcomed into a home that provides all of the newest amenities and designed nooks & crannies perfect for plush city living.

Living & dining spaces

Enter into an open-concept living space with hand scraped hardwood floors throughout. Large living-room windows allow for tons of natural light and a beautifully exposed brick wall leads you from the home’s front entrance, through the combined living and dining area, past the powder room and straight into the kitchen.

Kitchen

The thoughtfully designed kitchen has more storage and counter space than you’d imagine, stainless steel appliances, and a calming glass tile backsplash covering three walls.

Grill and relax on the back patio straight out from the kitchen while your cool beverages await you just steps inside.

Finished basement

A clean, open iron railing leads you downstairs to a finished basement with exceptionally high ceilings. This bonus living space is perfect for lounging, can be used as a workspace, an at-home gym, guest room or more. You’ll find the laundry area downstairs as well as closets for storage, large & small.

 

Second floor

From the living room, follow the exposed brick wall all the way upstairs to discover two bedrooms and two bathrooms—a primary ensuite featuring a private bathroom with a spacious glass-enclosed shower and a separate bedroom and hallway bathroom with a shower/tub—the best of both worlds! Each bedroom has large windows, hardwood floors, and huge closets.

A walker’s paradise, 1632 S Camac has a walk score of 99 and an excellent transit score of 81 as well. A block from the intersection of Morris St, Passyunk Ave. and 12th St. take your pick of delicious restaurants, bars, nail salons and other local small businesses. There are nine years remaining on a tax abatement.

1632 S Camac is truly the place to be, and the home to experience city life in!

Check out this video:

Contact:

Adam J. Baldwin
Principal Agent | Compass
1624 Locust Street
Philadelphia, PA 19103

brokerage: 267.435.8015
mobile: 610.999.4090

