Fall Fest and Spooky Saturday promises a frighteningly good time

Joseph Myers min read

The fun-for-all-ages celebration kicks off at 11 a.m.

In celebration of the fall season and Halloween, East Passyunk Avenue BID welcomes visitors to spend Saturday, October 30 partaking in festivities at the 2021 Fall Fest and Spooky Saturday. The fun includes a free costume photo booth (for children, adults, and pets), grab-and-go pumpkins, live music, digital scavenger hunt, trick or treating at businesses, and more. Grown-ups can enjoy entertainment, 40+ craft and arts vendors, seasonal fall food items, spirited cocktails, and so on.

The event kicks-off at 11 a.m., anywhere along the thoroughfare will be a beacon for good times, but the fun-for-the-whole-family gathering will call on the Singing Fountain, East Passyunk Avenue and Tasker Street, as its centerpiece. The Fountain will host The Bubble Queen (yes, this is the best title EVER!), be able to dance to the creations of a contemporary brass band, find grab-and-go pumpkins waiting for them courtesy of The Urban Jungle, and flash their pearly whites, not to mention their pets’ choppers, at a photo booth. 

Music will head the hoopla at the PPA Lot, 1628 East Passyunk Ave., and The Mifflin Triangle, East Passyunk Avenue and Mifflin Street, with the second destination primed to be a haven for art, fashion, home decor, and jewelry aficionados. What, though, would Halloween be without trick-or-treating opportunities? An abundance of businesses will be distributing goodies to excited children who can also participate in a digital scavenger hunt. Many establishments will also be offering specials on their wares, with at least 10 culinary sites along the avenue reminding adults that they could use a seasonal boost, too. 

The hosts encourage attendees to don masks when very close to others and especially when heading indoors. Given that businesses will have their own COVID safety measures, they should also consider contacting sites to see if they need to prove their vaccination status.

