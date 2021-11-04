Korshak Bagels gets a nod from the New York Times

Congratulations to South Philly newcomer Korshak Bagels at 10th and Morris Sts. for being one of three Philadelphia eateries named to New York Times’ list of “50 Places in America we’re most excited about right now.”

As the New York Times’ Nikita Richardson wrote:

Anyone who has ever enjoyed a New York bagel tends to go in search of that doughy delight even when far from the city. Korshak Bagels will make you crave a Philly bagel, which in this case means a pillowy-soft, sourdough bagel with a healthy schmear of cream cheese made with mozzarella rind and goat’s milk. If this sounds like culinary poetry, that’s because the bagels’ maker, Philip Korshak, is himself a poet who believes that “the love and respect for the bagels will feed our hearts.”

Thank you to Korshak Bagels for making the Philly bagel a thing and please save me a spot in line.