Interior Design Night at East Passyunk Community Center

By BJ Barretta

It’s a new year… or is it? Going into the third year of the pandemic, time seems to just blend together as our lives have been stuck inside during lockdowns and surges. That can make the living spaces you’ve been staring at since 2020 feel boring and stale. What better way to renew and rejuvenate for 2022 than by refreshing your home décor? That’s why the East Passyunk Community Center Advisory Council is proud to present its first-ever Interior Design Night on January 26, from 7:00-8:30 pm.

The event will feature East Passyunk-area businesses who will present their home design inspiration, including:

Good Buy Supply, 1737 E Passyunk Ave.

Creations by Coppola,

DKC Design LLC is an interior design firm located at 1906 E Passyunk Ave. They specialize in cabinet and bathroom design. Their team of creators works directly with customers to make their vision of a renewed space a reality.

Morgan Design Limited is an interior design firm located in the Bok building providing architectural design, interior design, and furniture design. The firm's projects accommodate the space's architecture, working with customers to bring concepts to life with an attention to spatial planning.

Toner Architects is an architecture firm located in the Bok Building that works with clients to design and construct their dream spaces, from redesigning a single room with new finishes to adding an entire floor. They specialize in navigating zoning regulations and guide homeowners throughout the entire design and construction process.

The Interior Design event will be held at the East Passyunk Community and Recreation Center, located at 1025 Mifflin Street. There will be coffee and a cheeseboard served for refreshments. A $5 donation is suggested. If you are interested in attending this event, reserve your spot now at Eventbrite.

For updates about this event and other events at the East Passyunk Community Center, follow them on Facebook.