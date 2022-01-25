Candlelight concerts at Bok Auditorium

Local quartets will present interpretations of hits—modern and classic—through March.

The Bok Auditorium, 800 Mifflin Street, will host a series of candlelight concerts performed by live musicians now through March. The concerts are presentations by Fever, a global event promoter. The series kicks off with an anime-themed concert at 6 p.m. and again at 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, January 27, 2022. Seventeen anime themes will be performed by Listeso String Quartet, part of a national partnership promoting local musicians.

The concerts will highlight both the Bok Auditorium’s ambience and the power of music, mostly through string quartet interpretations.

“We look to make great art come alive wherever we can,” Fever’s associate producer Peter Loikits said of his company’s affinity for selecting compelling, perhaps even non-traditional venues. “The beauty and the architecture of Bok, therefore, makes it a pretty special place to hold shows.”

“The element of discovery is a huge part of music, and we think this sort of setting and this type of setup is conducive to a great experience,” Loikits noted.

The Queen Village resident added that the destination might favor a younger crowd but that fans of nostalgia will also find a show worth checking out. Fever will present candlelight shows that will appeal to a range of audiences, including:

The company also presents shows at other locations in the region.

With such shows being in their third year at Bok, Loikits trusts that the events will continue to draw great audiences that come to appreciate not only awesome interpretations of treasured artists, but also novel ways to take in a show, with the lights being bonuses.

“The candles are definitely responsible for making something great even greater,” he said of the battery-powered ambiance. “Let them and the music brighten your night and your worldview.”