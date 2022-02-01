Passyunk Post

Introducing our new real estate and developments reporter: Julian Domanico

The Passyunk Post is pleased to welcome Julian Domanico as a contributing writer. Julian’s column will run on Wednesdays each week. Here’s his introductory post…

Hello, South Philly & Passyunk Post Readers!

My name is Julian Domanico and I am your new contributing writer for all things real estate and development south of South Street, from river to river. I am grateful to be able to share a point of passion and business from my perspective to those who may be curious about the many changes taking place in the Philadelphia Real Estate market.

A little about myself: I am a licensed Realtor specializing in the selling and buying of residential and commercial properties working with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox and Roach based out of The Harper, Rittenhouse. I’ve lived in Philadelphia for 15 years—my Nonno, Nonna, and family immigrated from Italy by way of France in the 1970s. I am multiracial and also a first generation American.

Enough about me—tell me more about you! If you have a real estate or development question, need help with a property, or have something you’d like for me to write on please send your inquiry to punk@passyunkpost.com or submit it online at www.passyunkpost.com/send-us-a-tip.

Federal help for homeowners

I’d also like to share a bit of good news! As of February 1, Pennsylvania homeowners who are struggling because of the pandemic can apply for federal funds. “Our mission is to help Pennsylvanians achieve housing stability despite the many hardships faced during these uncertain times,” Robin Wiessmann, head of the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency, said in a statement.

The new program being rolled out “will provide critical support to eligible Pennsylvania homeowners, allowing families to recover and helping communities overcome the devastating financial and economic impacts of the pandemic.”

Pennsylvania homeowners can visit www.pahaf.org or call the state program’s call center at 888-987-2423. Pennsylvania received $350 Million and must spend their federal funding by the end of September 2025.

