Property of the Week: 1224 Tree Street

There are thousands of homes for sale in South Philly. Here’s one worth checking out…

1224 Tree Street

3 beds | 1 1/2 baths | 1,150 sq ft | $300,000 or $1,800 monthly rent with 2-year lease

Welcome home to your little oasis at 1224 Tree Street! Charming and bright, the original brick facade was recently re-pointed, offering curb-appeal galore. There’s also a flower box and lovingly restored cornice. Thoughtfully maintained over the last eight years, the current owners have made many improvements that include replacing the water heater and rubber roof, last year alone.

Walk up the beautiful South Philadelphia marble steps and into an open-concept first floor where you’ll be greeted by the smell of fresh paint. The quintessential row-home vestibule is nothing short of classic, and has become a sought-after interior design piece in the last few years, again.

Living room

Kitchen + Yard

From the sun-drenched living space/dining area, beautiful hardwood floors lead you to the kitchen where you’ll find a gas stove, granite countertops, and natural light.

Kitchen looking towards the yard.

Continue outside to the spacious back patio where a wall of cinder block covered by faux brick keeps your space private. This summer, you’ll enjoy staying cool in the central air conditioning while making your way to the yard for for grilling, lounging, or gardening.

The yard.

Second floor

Upstairs you’ll find three bedrooms of various sizes—the smaller bedroom in the rear would work perfectly as an office, nursery, or large walk-in closet/dressing room, while the middle and front bedrooms are large enough to accommodate larger-sized beds and furniture. Each bedroom comes with a ceiling fan and the carpet throughout the second floor is newly cleaned. In addition, the primary, street-facing bedroom, has an ornate original built-in closet. The full hallway bathroom is brightly lit with the help of its own window. A hallway closet houses all of your linen, toiletry, and other needs.

Primary bedroom.

A basement with potential

With exceptionally high ceilings, possibilities for the semi-finished basement are endless. Major storage, gym, playroom, or a second living space are just a few ideas. A half bathroom adds convenience and a washer and dryer come with the home.

Semi-finished basement with high ceilings and laundry.

The house is in walking distance to the shops and happenings of East Passyunk Avenue, convenience of the Broad Street Business district and more bakeries/eateries/bars than your belly can handle. It’s safe to say that you won’t be bored (or hungry) residing here. Both a walker and drivers’ paradise, a quick walk to Broad Street and the nearby SEPTA bus lines can quickly whisk you to the Stadiums and Center City. A drive south puts you on I-95 or I-76 in mere minutes.

Punch your personalized code into the smart lock to be welcomed into a home that provides all of the newest amenities and designed nooks & crannies perfect for plush city living.

 

Contact:

Adam J. Baldwin
Principal Agent | Compass
1624 Locust Street
Philadelphia, PA 19103

brokerage: 267.435.8015
mobile: 610.999.4090

