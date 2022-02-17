Passyunk Post

Sour power: ePop presents virtual show and a live cabaret on East Passyunk

Joseph Myers , , min read

The East Passyunk Opera Project will present its two-week Love Notes 2.0 Sour Notes shows through February 22.

A chill is in the air because, well, this is February, but because the calendar has reached the second month, that also means love has joined the atmosphere. The East Passyunk Opera Project (ePOP) is tackling amore gone amok through Love Notes 2.0 Sour Notes, a virtual and in-person look at the pitfalls of pinning our hearts on our sleeves. The performances serve as a sequel to last year’s inaugural, positive look at love. As the new title suggests, this year’s show examines what happens when our passion becomes unrequited or spurned.    

Virtual virtuosos

The $25 virtual shows will focus on “the raunchy, the real, the less than ideal, the getting dumped and breaking up…” The show features the vocal talents of artists who have titillated national and international audiences. Private links will go out to ticket purchasers who wish to wallow or whoop it up in private, with ePOP set to entice everyone with opera, art song, and musical theater selections. 

Purchase tickets to the virtual performance.

Live performances

The virtual component will serve as fulfilling foreplay for a live event on February 19. That night features a pair of back-to-back cabaret performances at Society Hill Dance Academy’s The Loft on Passyunk, 1919 E. Passyunk Ave. Performances begin at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Guests have two ticket options: $35 (general admission) or $50 (VIP reserved seating). Both come with complimentary cocktails prepared by Manatawny Still Works and BackYard Originals. All attendees will also need to provide proof of vaccination.

Purchase tickets for the live concerts.

