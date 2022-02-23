Experience East Passyunk Avenue’s 10th Annual Restaurant Week

Twenty restaurants welcome you on a dining adventure beginning Monday, February 28, 2022.

The East Passyunk Restaurant Week returns for its tenth year offering an eclectic mix of top trending restaurants, long-time favorites, and newly-opened spots serving up special menus at price points ranging from $20 to $55. Three-course prix fixe lunch and dinner meals are available for indoor and outdoor seating, and even some takeout options starting on Monday, February 28 through Friday, March 11.

“East Passyunk restaurants are the heart and soul of the neighborhood and represent what it means to be dedicated to the Philadelphia food scene,” said EPABID Executive Director Adam Leiter. “Supporting our neighborhood restaurants right now is a way to make sure they’ll be able to continue offering a variety of dining options, whether it’s recent award-winners and accolade recipients or beloved Avenue classics.”

This year patrons can expect prix-fixe lunch and/or dinner menus priced at $20, $30, $40, and $55 for exclusive, elevated experiences.

Acclaimed newcomer Gabriella’s Vietnam (1837 E. Passyunk Avenue) has a particularly intriguing menu meant to be shared by two diners together. Gabriella’s is an authentic contemporary Vietnamese BYOB that brings soulful Vietnamese street eats to South Philadelphia. All their serving plates are large enough for groups of two to four, and the staff has been trained to serve family / sharing style as well. For $110 two guests can enjoy:

First course of Snow Crab Soup (Súp Cua Tuyết) or Pomelo Salad (Gỏi Bưởi).

(Súp Cua Tuyết) or (Gỏi Bưởi). Second course of Shaken Beef (Bò Lúc Lắc), Mackerel (Cá Sốt Cà Chua), and/or Stuffed Tofu (Đậu Hũ Nhồi Hạt Sen) accompanied by Mainland Fried Rice (Cơm Chiên Thái) or Bok Choy (Rau Cải Xào Tỏi)

(Bò Lúc Lắc), (Cá Sốt Cà Chua), and/or (Đậu Hũ Nhồi Hạt Sen) accompanied by (Cơm Chiên Thái) or (Rau Cải Xào Tỏi) Dessert course of Banana Cake (Bánh Chuối Nướng) or Lychee Panna Cotta (Panna Cotta Vải).|

If there are additional guests, such as a table of three people, they are more than welcome to order a la carte from the regular dinner menu.

Check out this sampling of other participating restaurants:

Bing Bing Dim Sum (1648 E. Passyunk Avenue) – This popular non-traditional dim sum and Chinese dishes with a Jewish twist. Their Restaurant Week menu includes dumpling options, and a choice of their specialties like Coconut Curry Mussels, Eggplant Mapo Tofu, and Crab and Shrimp Stuffed Pocono Trout along with a complimentary dessert.

Cantina Los Caballitos (1651 E. Passyunk Avenue) – Great for groups of any size, this neighborhood Mexican food staple has options for both meat lovers and vegans. Start with Vegan Sopes, topped with sautéed mushrooms and huitlacoche or Pulled Pork Adobo Tamales. Then dig into a Vegan Chicken Torta or an Alambre Mixto ​Chicken with shrimp, bacon, green bell pepper, onion, topped with Oaxaca cheese and served w/guacamole and flour tortillas​. But be sure to leave room for either a Tres Leches Cake or Vegan Chocolate Cake dessert.

Le Virtu (1927 E. Passyunk Avenue) — With dishes inspired by Abruzzo’s rugged mountains and bountiful seacoast, Le Virtu knows how to satisfy your taste buds’ wanderlust. A $55 per person meal will include options like Pancotto Braised broccoli rabe, Cozze “Red” or “White” PEI mussels, Gnocchi with butternut squash, abruzzese sausage, sage, parmigiano reggiano (which can also be made vegetarian), their famous Maccheroni alla Mugnaia single-strand pasta, a Scrippelle—ricotta-filled crepe, delicious pan-roasted chicken, and much more.

Noir Restaurant and Bar (1909 E. Passyunk Avenue) – The fresh Montreal-influenced Italian cuisine at Noir is available with an array of menu options for both lunch ($20 category) and dinner ($40 category). Look for neighborhood favorites like their Roasted Beet or Classic Caesar Salad, Stracciatella Soup, Risotto (Rice) Balls, Pappardelle Bolognese, Creamy Chicken Pot Pie, Montreal Burger, Lobster Ravioli, and more options that will have you coming back twice.

P’unk Burger (1823 E. Passyunk Avenue) – P’unk Burger is a contemporary spot for organic, locally sourced burger patties for meat lovers and vegetarians with dozens of toppings, sauces, sides, and satisfying milkshakes. Lunch or dinner for $20 will make you or your family happy with starters like fries, mozzarella sticks, onion rings, ​and pickle chips. After that, choose from a P’unk Classic Bacon Cheeseburger, Vegan Beyond Fig Burger,​ Stuffed Jalapeno Popper Cheeseburger, Spinach Feta Burger and more. And it’s hard to pass up a Vegan Salted Caramel Banana Shake or Coffee Fudge Truffle Shake as options for a third course.