SNG basketball team wins the 2022 Philadelphia Catholic League boys basketball title

By Rory Sweeney, Saints Neumann-Goretti High School

On Monday February 28 the Saints John Neumann and Maria Goretti Catholic High School Boys basketball team defeated Archbishop Ryan High School 61-57 in the Philadelphia Catholic League (PCL) boys basketball championship game. The contest was played before a sold out crowd at the University of Pennsylvania’s iconic Palestra arena.

The Saints victory in the championship tilt capped off an exciting PCL playoff run that also included close wins over LaSalle College High School in the quarterfinal, and Roman Catholic High School in the semifinal. The victory over Archbishop Ryan marked the 22nd PCL crown for the Neumann/Neumann-Goretti basketball program and the 12th title for head coach Carl Arrigale.

“The championship was a very special accomplishment, especially with such a young team,” said Sophomore forward Luke Bevilacqua. “We faced adversity with having to play most of our

games in a two week span, but the adversity helped us to form a closer bond as a team.”

When asked about playing for coach Arrigale, Bevilacqua commented, “It’s amazing to play for someone who is already a legendary figure in Philadelphia basketball. He has so much

knowledge and I learn something new every practice.”

The Saints boys basketball team enters state playoff competition in the PIAA 4A District 12/City Championship against West Philadelphia High School on Friday March 4th. The game will be

played at Abraham Lincoln High School.