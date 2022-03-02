Property of the Week: 1180 South 11th Street

There are thousands of homes for sale in South Philly. Here’s one worth checking out…

1180 South 11th Street



3 beds |3 baths | 2,089 sq ft | $795,000

This Wheelhouse Design custom renovation is that hard-to-find blend of character and beautiful home where all the work’s been done. Just pack your Peloton and move right in! Feels warm and welcoming inside and checks off so many boxes: three bedrooms and relaxing bonus room off the main bedroom, deck with skyline views, spacious yard off the kitchen for grilling and gardening, first floor powder room, vestibule, full basement for storage, upstairs laundry. And very low taxes.

Entryway

Enter through the vestibule with hand selected tile and artist designed shelf and hooks into the wide open living/dining room. Feel the excitement of a visually delightful space—with painted brick walls and fantastic light.

Living + dining

Enter into the lovely open design living and dining room featuring wood floors, recessed lighting, and well crafted details.

Next check out the convenient stylish powder room discreetly tucked away as you move toward the back of the home.

Chef’s kitchen

Just beyond the powder room is a stunning chef’s kitchen. For those who love to cook, the kitchen includes a six-burner Viking cooktop with Zephyr vent, plenty of marble counters including a prep area and Bosch dishwasher. All neutral with style that’s not overdone.

Second floor

Up the straight gradual stairs to the second floor, you will find two nicely proportioned bedrooms with ample closets, a laundry area and deluxe tiled bathroom with tub/shower.

Fantasy suite

The top floor is the fantasy suite: bedroom with high ceilings flows to a spa-like bathroom with walk in shower.

What is so special is the room off the bedroom that feels like your own personal den (but could be an office, exercise spot) with a bar.

Beyond that you are led to the roofdeck with 360 views of our gorgeous city skyline.

The home also has a full basement that allows for ample storage.

This property is located at the epicenter of so many exciting neighborhoods in the city: East Passyunk, Bella Vista, Avenue of the Arts, Italian Market. Hawthorne’s, Tiffin, Comfort & Floyd, Nam Phuong, Devil’s Den, Pat’s, Geno’s & so many Best of Philly favs, Acme, Sprouts & shopping are all within blocks.

Contact: Julian Domanico Real Estate Professional

Licensed in PA RS362012 734-968-1358 Mobile | 215-546-0550 Office Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, REALTORS®