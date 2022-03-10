Women Mean Business at upcoming event

East Passyunk Avenue is renowned for its higher concentration of women-owned businesses, with nearly 45% of the independent storefronts boasting female founders. On March 28th, coinciding with Women’s History Month, Society Hill Dance Academy, 1919 East Passyunk Ave., will host Women Mean Business. This networking event will feature and connect prominent businesswomen on the avenue. Moderated by Karen Gross, founder and host of podcast and community She Rocked It, speakers will come from different venues and ventures, and organizers hope to reconnect and inspire South Philly female entrepreneurs.

Planned topics for discussion include pandemic challenges, overcoming misconceptions due to their gender, and the importance of a mutually supportive community network. In addition to the moderated panel of speakers, the evening will have a question and answer period, community conversation, and networking with light refreshments. Businesswomen in South Philly will find an opportunity to hear from successful local entrepreneurs and connect with each other.

This panel will include representation from venders and restaurateurs, and include:

Shana Heidorn of Society Hill Dance Academy

Elissa Kara artist/owner of Nice Things Handmade

Cara Stipa CEO and Creative Director of The Utopia Collective, and

Jennifer Zavala owner of Juana Tamale.

The women will speak to their individual and collective experiences as part of the 80+ women-owned businesses on the avenue. This event will foster greater connection in the femme South Philly community.

The organizers request that out of respect and caution for those who are immunocompromised or otherwise unable to receive the COVID vaccine attendees will be required to show proof of vaccination or wear masks.

This free event is open to the public, though space is limited and an RSVP is required.

Reserve your free tickets at https://womenmeanbiz.eventbrite.com.