Neumann Goretti teams return from Hershey with “sweet” rewards

By Duke Doblick, CFRE, Director of Institutional Advancement
Saints Neumann-Goretti High School

When the boys’ and girls’ basketball teams from Neumann Goretti High School traveled west to the Giant Center in Hershey, PA, on March 24 and March 26 for their PIAA State Championship games, their hopes for state titles were unfulfilled. After the final buzzers sounded at the conclusion of each game, the Saints from South Philly were triumphant once again.

On Thursday, March 24, Neumann Goretti’s boys’ team was a force to be reckoned with as they defeated Quaker Valley from District 7 in Western PA, 93-68, to claim the PIAA 4A State Championship.

Neumann Goretti’s 2022 girls’ team.

Fast forward to Saturday, March 26, as the Lady Saints took on Freedom Area from District 7 in the PIAA 3A State Championship. After a back and forth battle for 4 quarters, Neumann Goretti’s girls’ team pulled away for a 55-49 victory.

Both teams’ championship trophies are proudly on display at Neumann Goretti on South 10th Street. Once again, South Philly high school basketball has come out on top in the Keystone State!

