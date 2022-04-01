One night only: Chef Christopher Kearse at River Twice

For one-night-only, Chef Christopher Kearse, Proprietor of Old City’s contemporary French restaurant and bar Forsythia, returns to East Passyunk Avenue to collaborate with acclaimed Chef Randy Rucker for An Evening with Chef Christopher Kearse, the next installment of the über popular Hidden in Plain Sight series at River Twice, 1601 E Passyunk Ave., on Tuesday, April 5.

Starting at 5pm, fans of both Kearse and Rucker can enjoy an artfully plated, expertly curated multi-course experience at the revered New American restaurant River Twice. The Hidden in Plain Sight series highlights sought-after, talented professional chefs in Philadelphia and beyond, preparing a special dinner in collaboration with Rucker and his talented team. This partnership marks Kearse’s triumphant return to East Passyunk Avenue since closing his beloved Will BYOB in 2019 prior to opening Old City’s Forsythia.

The offerings are kept a secret until guests arrive for their culinary experience, but a sample of ticket types available include the following:

Chef’s Counter – $150/ticket

Front row seats to River Twice’s open kitchen. Multi-course collaborative dinner. À la carte beverages available for additional purchase in-house.



Indoor / Outdoor – $130/ticket

Multi-course collaborative dinner. À la carte beverages available for purchase in-house. Outdoor tables are located in River Twice’s heated parklette.



Reservations for An Evening with Chef Christopher Kearse are highly encouraged. Purchase tickets online via Resy.