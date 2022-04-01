Passyunk Post

South of South St. from River to River

Food & Dining Foodie Friday 

One night only: Chef Christopher Kearse at River Twice

Managing Editor , , , min read

For one-night-only, Chef Christopher Kearse, Proprietor of Old City’s contemporary French restaurant and bar Forsythia, returns to East Passyunk Avenue to collaborate with acclaimed Chef Randy Rucker for An Evening with Chef Christopher Kearse, the next installment of the über popular Hidden in Plain Sight series at River Twice, 1601 E Passyunk Ave., on Tuesday, April 5.

Starting at 5pm, fans of both Kearse and Rucker can enjoy an artfully plated, expertly curated multi-course experience at the revered New American restaurant River Twice. The Hidden in Plain Sight series highlights sought-after, talented professional chefs in Philadelphia and beyond, preparing a special dinner in collaboration with Rucker and his talented team. This partnership marks Kearse’s triumphant return to East Passyunk Avenue since closing his beloved Will BYOB in 2019 prior to opening Old City’s Forsythia.

The offerings are kept a secret until guests arrive for their culinary experience, but a sample of ticket types available include the following:

Chef’s Counter – $150/ticket

    • Front row seats to River Twice’s open kitchen.
    • Multi-course collaborative dinner.
    • À la carte beverages available for additional purchase in-house.

Indoor / Outdoor – $130/ticket

        • Multi-course collaborative dinner.
        • À la carte beverages available for purchase in-house.
        • Outdoor tables are located in River Twice’s heated parklette.

Reservations for An Evening with Chef Christopher Kearse are highly encouraged. Purchase tickets online via Resy.

...you may also like

Karina’s will move into former Hoof + Fin space off South Street

Albert Stumm

Just when we thought they’d be moving further south, Karina’s switched it up and is instead going north. The jewel-box BYOB that is being replaced at 1520 E. Passyunk Ave. by Brigantessa from the Le Virtu crew will be moving

Steakhouse called Palladino’s to take over burned-out Colombo’s at 1934 E. Passyunk

Albert Stumm

A new restaurant called Palladino’s, being billed as an upscale steak and seafood house, will be taking over the old Colombo’s space at 1934 E. Passyunk Ave., which was damaged in a fire in August 2012. Owner Luke Palladino, who

Cafe called Dante opening in Metro Men’s former home at 1615 E. Passyunk Ave.

Albert Stumm

The former home of Metro Men’s shop at 1615 E. Passyunk Ave. was snapped up just after the clothing store moved to a bigger location just up the block in September. Because of city permits, we knew it was going