Devil’s Den celebrates 14 years with discount PA brews, drag, bingo, and crime tales
Devil’s Den, 11th & Ellsworth Streets, one of the city’s premier craft beer bars, turns fourteen this month. To celebrate, owner-operator Erin Wallace and her team are hosting a line-up of events. The fun kicks off with $1 off all Pennsylvania-based brews for one-day-only in honor of National Beer Day, on Thursday, April 7. This event will be followed by the next installments of the bar’s True Crime Nights, Drag Me to the Den, and biweekly Beer Bingo Nights.
Check out the details:
Horror in Hollywood: A True Crime Double Feature
True crime enthusiasts and aspiring detectives will enjoy this evening of true crime presented by Sarah Cailean—a two-part series examining glitter, glitz, glamour, and real life ghouls. Killers in the Hills, Psychos on the Boulevard, the first installment, takes place Thursday, April 21 at 7 pm. The presentation will examine serial killers and starlets, infamous cases and the obscure—all the stories that prove true crime is stranger than fiction. Attendees will get to play trivia and win prizes.
Cailean, a former police officer and detective is now an independent consultant for cold case homicides and disappearances. She specializes in cases involving serial predators. $15 tickets include the presentation along with food and drink specials. Purchase tickets at Eventbrite.
Beer Bingo Nights
Beer Bingo Nights returns again this month, welcoming beer nerds and bingo aficionados. Sip on seasonal craft beer while playing a few rounds of bingo, with a chance at winning swag from featured breweries.
- Tuesday, April 12 at 7 p.m. – hosted by Cigar City Brewing.
- Tuesday, April 26 at 7 p.m. – hosted by Half Acre Beer.
Drag Me to the Den
To cap off the April anniversary festivities the Den will host a boozy brunch edition of the fan-favorite Drag Me to the Den on Sunday, April 24. Enjoy performances by local Drag Queens and Kings, including Sapphira Cristal, Buttakup, Kali Courtour, and Shanae St. Cartier, while sampling brunch fare and cocktails that can be purchased à la carte. Due to limited seating, tickets are sold for parties of 1, 2, 4, and 6 for $10 per person. Seating begins at 1:30pm, and the show will start promptly at 2pm. Purchase tickets on Eventbrite.
April food specials
April is host to several food-focused “national days.” For a limited time, Wallace and her talented team of culinary professionals will offer themed fare to celebrate:
- National Grilled Cheese Sandwich Day (Tuesday, April 12)
- National Eggs Benedict Day (Saturday, April 16),
- National Pigs in a Blanket Day (Sunday, April 24).