Devil’s Den celebrates 14 years with discount PA brews, drag, bingo, and crime tales

Devil’s Den, 11th & Ellsworth Streets, one of the city’s premier craft beer bars, turns fourteen this month. To celebrate, owner-operator Erin Wallace and her team are hosting a line-up of events. The fun kicks off with $1 off all Pennsylvania-based brews for one-day-only in honor of National Beer Day, on Thursday, April 7. This event will be followed by the next installments of the bar’s True Crime Nights, Drag Me to the Den, and biweekly Beer Bingo Nights.

True crime enthusiasts and aspiring detectives will enjoy this evening of true crime presented by Sarah Cailean—a two-part series examining glitter, glitz, glamour, and real life ghouls. Killers in the Hills, Psychos on the Boulevard, the first installment, takes place Thursday, April 21 at 7 pm. The presentation will examine serial killers and starlets, infamous cases and the obscure—all the stories that prove true crime is stranger than fiction. Attendees will get to play trivia and win prizes.

Cailean, a former police officer and detective is now an independent consultant for cold case homicides and disappearances. She specializes in cases involving serial predators. $15 tickets include the presentation along with food and drink specials. Purchase tickets at Eventbrite.