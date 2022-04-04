Passyunk Post

South of South St. from River to River

Events Food & Dining Passyunk Square 

Devil’s Den celebrates 14 years with discount PA brews, drag, bingo, and crime tales

Managing Editor , , , min read

Devil’s Den, 11th & Ellsworth Streets, one of the city’s premier craft beer bars, turns fourteen this month. To celebrate, owner-operator Erin Wallace and her team are hosting a line-up of events. The fun kicks off with $1 off all Pennsylvania-based brews for one-day-only in honor of National Beer Day, on Thursday, April 7. This event will be followed by the next installments of the bar’s True Crime Nights, Drag Me to the Den, and biweekly Beer Bingo Nights.

Check out the details:

Horror in Hollywood: A True Crime Double Feature

True crime enthusiasts and aspiring detectives will enjoy this evening of true crime presented by Sarah Cailean—a two-part series examining glitter, glitz, glamour, and real life ghouls. Killers in the Hills, Psychos on the Boulevard, the first installment, takes place Thursday, April 21 at 7 pm. The presentation will examine serial killers and starlets, infamous cases and the obscure—all the stories that prove true crime is stranger than fiction. Attendees will get to play trivia and win prizes.

Cailean, a former police officer and detective is now an independent consultant for cold case homicides and disappearances. She specializes in cases involving serial predators. $15 tickets include the presentation along with food and drink specials. Purchase tickets at Eventbrite.

Beer Bingo Nights

Beer Bingo Nights returns again this month, welcoming beer nerds and bingo aficionados. Sip on seasonal craft beer while playing a few rounds of bingo, with a chance at winning swag from featured breweries.  

  • Tuesday, April 12 at 7 p.m. – hosted by Cigar City Brewing.
  • Tuesday, April 26 at 7 p.m. – hosted by Half Acre Beer

Drag Me to the Den

To cap off the April anniversary festivities the Den will host a boozy brunch edition of the fan-favorite Drag Me to the Den on Sunday, April 24. Enjoy performances by local Drag Queens and Kings, including Sapphira Cristal, Buttakup, Kali Courtour, and Shanae St. Cartier, while sampling brunch fare and cocktails that can be purchased à la carte. Due to limited seating, tickets are sold for parties of 1, 2, 4, and 6 for $10 per person. Seating begins at 1:30pm, and the show will start promptly at 2pm. Purchase tickets on Eventbrite. 

April food specials

April is host to several food-focused “national days.” For a limited time, Wallace and her talented team of culinary professionals will offer themed fare to celebrate:

  • National Grilled Cheese Sandwich Day (Tuesday, April 12)
  • National Eggs Benedict Day (Saturday, April 16),
  • National Pigs in a Blanket Day (Sunday, April 24).
Devil’s Den
1148 South 11th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147
(215) 339-0855
Hours:
Tuesday – Friday: 4 to 9 pm
Saturday – Sunday: 11 am to 9 pm
Weekend brunch:
Saturday – Sunday: 11 am to 2 pm.    

...you may also like

Karina’s will move into former Hoof + Fin space off South Street

Albert Stumm

Just when we thought they’d be moving further south, Karina’s switched it up and is instead going north. The jewel-box BYOB that is being replaced at 1520 E. Passyunk Ave. by Brigantessa from the Le Virtu crew will be moving

Steakhouse called Palladino’s to take over burned-out Colombo’s at 1934 E. Passyunk

Albert Stumm

A new restaurant called Palladino’s, being billed as an upscale steak and seafood house, will be taking over the old Colombo’s space at 1934 E. Passyunk Ave., which was damaged in a fire in August 2012. Owner Luke Palladino, who

Sponsored Post: Get help buying your 1st home from the Kelly Group at Plumer & Associates

Albert Stumm

Are you just starting to dip your toe into the overwhelming process of buying your first home? Then meet The Kelly Group at Plumer & Associates, a dynamic group of real-estate agents offering a creative approach to real estate drawing