Kouklet is baking up some sweet treats for Easter

Mardhory Santos-Cepeda’s Kouklet Brazilian Bakehouse is celebrating Easter with special chocolate eggs and other traditional treats.

In Brazil, Easter is the most important holiday after Christmas, a time when Brazilians look forward to getting together to enjoy churrasco (Brazilian bbq), exchange chocolate eggs, and celebrate their traditions. Mardhory Santos-Cepeda, the owner of Kouklet Brazilian Bakehouse, 1647 E. Passyunk Ave., is bringing Brazilian Easter traditions to Philadelphia, offering decadent chocolate eggs and more beginning April 1.

Koulet owner Mardhory Santos-Cepeda holding an Ovo de Páscoa de Colher. Photo credit: Mike Prince.

Kouklet will be offering the following:

  • Ovo de Páscoa de Colher – half of a chocolate egg shell filled with layers of chocolate cake and rich chocolate mousse ($59).
  • Ovo de Páscoa Trufado – chocolate egg shell filled with brigadeiro truffle ($28).
  • Bombom de Brigadeiro – bite-size, melt-in-your-mouth chocolate truffles (2 for $5).
  • Sonho de Cenoura e Chocolate – sourdough carrot donuts filled with condensed milk chocolate custard ($5).
Kouklet’s Ovo de Páscoa Trufado. Photo credit: Kouklet.

“We take the tradition of gifting chocolate eggs very seriously in Brazil,” said Santos-Cepeda. “We even go out of our way to make chocolate eggs at home to gift our loved ones. If you go to any supermarket during April, there will be an aisle with chocolate eggs hanging from the ceiling. I don’t know why, but that’s how we do it. At Kouklet we make every chocolate egg by hand. Traditionally, you would dig into these big chocolate eggs with a spoon, but as kids we just loved to take bites of them and savor the crunchiness of the chocolate shell and the softness of the filling all together. These are very special confections that I look forward to producing and devouring every spring.”

Kouklet’s Bombom de Brigadeiro. Photo credit: Kouklet.

Pre-orders will be available at http://kouklet.com beginning on April 1. There will be a limited number of each item for purchase at the shop through Easter, which falls on April 17, 2022 but Cepeda strongly encourages pre-ordering.

Kouklet Brazilian Bakehouse offers a number of both savory and sweet pastries including their special Bolo de Rolo cake rolls. The shop is open Thursday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

