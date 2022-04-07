Five upcoming events that will make you hopping glad

Check out these egg-cellent local events. They’re proof that when springtime arrives, it’s always “bunny” in Philadelphia.

Easter Egg Hunt

Saturday, April 9 – 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

FDR Park – 2000 Pattison Ave.

Venturing a little more than a stone’s throw from its church at 3301 S. 20th St., City Life Philly will oversee a free Easter Egg hunt for children up to age 12 this Saturday at FDR Park. The fun includes face painting, candy, and opportunities to take photos with everyone’s favorite lagomorph. View all the event details.

Easter in the Park

Saturday, April 9 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Stephen Girard Park – 21st and Shunk Streets

Girard Estate Neighbors Association and Friends of Stephen Girard Park will host Easter in the Park at Stephen Girard Park. Egg hunts for different ages commence at 2 p.m., with prizes, music, and refreshments. Volunteers are still needed to help with the children. See more details.

Easter Egg Hunt at Dickinson Square

Saturday, April 16 – 9:30 a.m.

1600 E. Moyamensing Ave.



Christ Church, 229 Moore Street, will once again host its free, annual Easter Egg Hunt at Dickinson Square in Pennsport. There will be three rounds of age-based egg hunts, crafts, food, and music. See the egg hunt schedule and other event details.

Ninja Egg Hunt

Saturday, April 16 – 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

2237 Hartranft St.

Join the Martial Arts Hero Factory, 2237 Hartranft St. for its 10th annual Ninja Egg Hunt. Take pictures with Kix the Bunny and experience Ninja Trix—everyone is bound to get a kick out of attending. View the egg hunt times and other details.

Bunny Hop

Saturday, April 16 – 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

East Passyunk Community Center – 1025 Mifflin Street

Visit with the Easter Bunny, hunt for eggs, and enjoy crafts and refreshments at the Bunny Hop hosted by the East Passyunk Community Recreation Center. This free event also features a unique feature—a petting zoo. See all the event details.

Let us know if you have an event planned that we missed!