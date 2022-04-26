Passyunk Post

Wolf Burger says “Howl” do you do?

Open since December, Wolf Burger has become a culinary destination in Whitman.

The weather has lately involved a mix of chilly and temperate days, but the inside of Wolf Burger has been smokin’ hot since the location’s early winter opening. Featuring 11 handcrafted delights, tempting sides, compelling cocktails, draft beers, spiked milkshakes, and a dedicated staff, the Whitman haven, 2301 S. Front St., has given the neighborhood a welcoming spot teeming with well-conceived options and a comforting ambience. 

“We pride ourselves on offering great food, great service, and a great atmosphere,” kitchen manager Kate Pyle said. “People need places where they feel they can hang out and have a good time, so we definitely want to be a consistent choice for them.” 

Seating 52, with outdoor dining available soon, Wolf Burger has gained notice thanks to its homemade menu options. The patties definitely win Pyle and her cooks the most pats on the back. They include beef, turkey, and eggplant options with a range of toppings from “Plain Jane” (cooper cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion) to the “Pizza Burger” (friend mozzarella square, roasted red peppers, sauce, served on a garlic butter-toasted kaiser). 

Wolf Burger’s everday offerings include the Black & Blue Burger, Vegetarian Eggplant Sandwich, and Smokehouse Turkey Burger.

“The Goat surprises people,” Pyle said of the burger that features goat cheese, crispy bacon, caramelized onions, arugula, and buttery apples. “We’re also receiving good feedback for our BBQ Bacon Ranch, the Whitman, which really stands out because of the Swiss and the lemon garlic aioli, and the Front Runner, which is our breakfast burger that has an extra kick because of our bacon jam.”

Specials have included seafood options during Fridays in Lent (Panko Crusted Fried Flounder sandwich, Shrimp Ceviche bowl, Shrimp Po’ Boy) and themed options like the Shepherd’s Pie Burger (Cooper cheese, mashed potatoes, mixed veggies, and red wine gravy). They’ve also gotten creative with non-burger options like Cheeseburger Tostadas (crumbled beef, queso cheese, romaine, diced tomatoes, onions, spicy Zayda pickles, bacon, and a tangy sriracha ketchup).

If patrons aren’t in a burger mood, Wolf Burger has sides such as fully loaded tater tots, boneless wings, and mozzarella triangles that will further prove that we’d be nothing without cheese.

“We’ll tinker with the menu, but we’re hearing that this is a nice selection,” Pyle said. 

She and her colleagues have also earned plaudits for their cocktails, particularly the Peach Sunrise Martini and the Blue Long Island. Choose from of the six available potables or the four spiked milkshakes, notably the Bailey’s Oreo Cookies & Cream, and watch as the dining stop becomes your favorite new haunt.

“We want to be just that,” Pyle said with a smile, adding that Tuesday bingo outings, Thursday Quizzo sessions, weekend music, and April 29’s Name That Tune presentation are doing and will do their part to add to Wolf Burger’s mystique. “Even if you’re coming here for something simple, we want you to feel welcomed and appreciated.”

