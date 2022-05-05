Passyunk Post

Celebrate Cinco de Birthday at Juana Tamale

Cinco de Mayo celebrations are happening all across South Philly today. But the only place you’ll find Cinco de Birthday is East Passyunk Avenue’s Juana Tamale. On Thursday, May 5, 2022 from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. the successful newcomer will feature specials to celebrate both the holiday and the recent and upcoming birthdays amongst the Juana Tamale team, including Owner/Chef Jennifer Zavala.

Brews will be offered via local brewery Stickman Brews, and festivities will culminate at sunset with a performance by local Latin band QLEBRAS. Fan-favorite fare includes Chili Verde Tacos, Beef Birria Tacos, and, of course, tamales, alongside spirited items such as Queso Birria Ramen and Chicharrones Preparados Caesar. Vegan options are also available.

For more information and updates, follow the @jauanatamale Instagram account.
1941 East Passyunk Avenue | https://juana-tamale.square.site/

