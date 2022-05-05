Show mom some local-based love

Still looking for the ideal gift or dining venue to celebrate your favorite mom? East Passyunk Avenue has you covered!

With Mother’s Day (May 8) fast upon us, here are six super-local ideas for celebrating the mom in your life:

Here’s a full list of gift options and Mother’s Day specials and events compiled by the East Passyunk Business Improvement District:

Be sure to get your flower and plant orders in now, but of course there are always good finds last minute!

Creations By Coppola Mother’s Day Menu – Pre-order now to ensure your mom gets the very best this year!

– Pre-order now to ensure your mom gets the very best this year! Ill Exotics – The plant mama in your life will be impressed when you gift her something unexpected from Ill Exotics.

– The plant mama in your life will be impressed when you gift her something unexpected from Ill Exotics. QL Asian Art – Plants, flowers, and vases.

– Plants, flowers, and vases. Urban Jungle – From plants to pots to everything your green-thumbed mom might need.

Gifting for mom is easy on East Passyunk with options like these (and more):