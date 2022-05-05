Passyunk Post

Show mom some local-based love

Still looking for the ideal gift or dining venue to celebrate your favorite mom? East Passyunk Avenue has you covered! 

With Mother’s Day (May 8) fast upon us, here are six super-local ideas for celebrating the mom in your life:
  1. Fete her with the perfect plant, flower arrangement, or vase at Creations By Coppola, Urban Jungle, or QL Asian Art.
  2. Brighten her day with some beautiful bling from Semania Jewelry.
  3. Help her relax with a great bottle of wine from the Bottle Shop or an acupuncture treatment from South Philly Community Acupuncture.
  4. Sweeten her day with some luscious chocolates from Favors and Flavors.
  5. Surprise her with one-of-a-kind gift from Nice Things Handmade, or some darling home decor from Occassionette.
  6. Treat her to brunch of dinner at one of the many restaurants on East Passyunk Avenue.

Here’s a full list of gift options and Mother’s Day specials and events compiled by the East Passyunk Business Improvement District:

Be sure to get your flower and plant orders in now, but of course there are always good finds last minute!

Gifting for mom is easy on East Passyunk with options like these (and more): 

  • Bottle Shop – Help mom chill out and relax with a nice bottle that you pick up or get delivered.
  • Deja 42 Gallery – Art and jewelry options that you won’t find anywhere else.
  • Favors and Flavors – Chocolates, gifts and flowers that moms will love,
  • Good Buy Supply – Sustainable minded mamas will appreciate an earth-friendly gift from Good Buy Supply
  • Nice Things Handmade – Fun and creative cards, gifts, and handmade goods that mom will adore.
  • Occasionette – A curated collection of cards, gifts, and memories in the making for your favorite matriarch.
  • Sermania Jewelry – Celebrate Mom, Grandma, Fur Baby Moms and Just like a Moms with beautiful jewelry.
  • South Philly Community Acupuncture – Give mom the gift of relaxation with a session at South Philly Community Acupuncture
  • The Utopia Collective – Shop the curated Mother’s Day collection including cards, candles, wine glasses, and more,

