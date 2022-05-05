Show mom some local-based love
Still looking for the ideal gift or dining venue to celebrate your favorite mom? East Passyunk Avenue has you covered!
- Fete her with the perfect plant, flower arrangement, or vase at Creations By Coppola, Urban Jungle, or QL Asian Art.
- Brighten her day with some beautiful bling from Semania Jewelry.
- Help her relax with a great bottle of wine from the Bottle Shop or an acupuncture treatment from South Philly Community Acupuncture.
- Sweeten her day with some luscious chocolates from Favors and Flavors.
- Surprise her with one-of-a-kind gift from Nice Things Handmade, or some darling home decor from Occassionette.
- Treat her to brunch of dinner at one of the many restaurants on East Passyunk Avenue.
Here’s a full list of gift options and Mother’s Day specials and events compiled by the East Passyunk Business Improvement District:
- Birds of Prey – Mother’s Day Soiree on May 6th – Give the gift of self care with mega savings, refreshments and a seasonal cocktail.
- Love mom but want her to mind her own beeswax? On May 6th, Good Buy Supply hosts Bee Our Guest Pop-up: Local beeswax wrap makers will be outside the shop with their goods for sale and educating customers on beeswax wrap usage and care.
- Spend the day on East Passyunk to enjoy our Garden Days activities on Mother’s Day
- Black and Brew – Open for Mother’s Day and offering a free Mimosa with brunch purchase.
- Cartesian Brewing – Mother’s day beer and cupcake pairing with Milk + Sugar on Sunday May 8th. 4 beers and 4 cupcake flavors for $15. (pre-order by April 30 – limited walk-ins)
- Essen Bakery – Mother’s Day pre-order for the best breakfast and treats mom could ask for.
- Kouklet Brazilian Bakehouse – Mother’s Day pastry box pre-orders will sell out – be sure to get yours now!
Be sure to get your flower and plant orders in now, but of course there are always good finds last minute!
- Creations By Coppola Mother’s Day Menu – Pre-order now to ensure your mom gets the very best this year!
- Ill Exotics – The plant mama in your life will be impressed when you gift her something unexpected from Ill Exotics.
- QL Asian Art – Plants, flowers, and vases.
- Urban Jungle – From plants to pots to everything your green-thumbed mom might need.
Gifting for mom is easy on East Passyunk with options like these (and more):
- Bottle Shop – Help mom chill out and relax with a nice bottle that you pick up or get delivered.
- Deja 42 Gallery – Art and jewelry options that you won’t find anywhere else.
- Favors and Flavors – Chocolates, gifts and flowers that moms will love,
- Good Buy Supply – Sustainable minded mamas will appreciate an earth-friendly gift from Good Buy Supply
- Nice Things Handmade – Fun and creative cards, gifts, and handmade goods that mom will adore.
- Occasionette – A curated collection of cards, gifts, and memories in the making for your favorite matriarch.
- Sermania Jewelry – Celebrate Mom, Grandma, Fur Baby Moms and Just like a Moms with beautiful jewelry.
- South Philly Community Acupuncture – Give mom the gift of relaxation with a session at South Philly Community Acupuncture
- The Utopia Collective – Shop the curated Mother’s Day collection including cards, candles, wine glasses, and more,