This weekend: Bok Open Studios, Comic Book Day, and EPX Civic plant swap

There’s an event-full weekend ahead. Here are three family-friendly events to check out:

Open Studios at Bok

Friday May 6, 2022 — 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Bok Building – 1901 S. 9th Street

Get a “behind the scenes” glimpse of your favorite Bok-based artists at work at the bi-annual Open Studios. All are welcome to explore the building during this free, family friendly event. Meet the 200+ small businesses and makers that call Bok home including wood workers, ceramists, glass blowers, a tattoo shop, a hair salon, a bike shop, a coffee shop and more! Come prepared to shop and support! Make it a date night and swing by Bok Bar or Irwin’s afterwards. See more info on Facebook.

EPCC Comic Book Day celebration

Saturday May 7, 2022 — Noon to 2 p.m.

East Passyunk Community Center – 1025 Mifflin Street

Take the family to the East Passyunk Community Center at 10th & Mifflin to celebrate National Comic Book Day. Meet Spiderman—he’s already masked (!)— for an in-person and safe photo op. Enjoy soft pretzels and juice boxes, receive a superhero mask, and a comic book…all free for the first 100 children. It’s not just entertaining, it’s a literacy event! This is an ideal opportunity for your youngster to read to you or, if they’re super young, for you to read to them. See event details.

EPX Civic Spring Plant Swap & Sale

Saturday May 7, 2022 — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Bok Porch – 9th & Mifflin

Stop by Bok’s Porch at 9th & Mifflin to buy a Mother’s Day plant and/or swap clippings from your garden. Or, if you don’t have a garden, pick up some seeds to start one! This fund-and-friendraiser hosted by the East Passyunk Crossing Civic Association supports the civic’s cleaning-and-greening efforts. There’s also a raffle opportunity to win plant-related raffle items. Read more about it.