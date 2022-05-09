Flower Power fundraiser promises 60’s-themed rooftop fun

Enjoy skyline views, great food, and live music while supporting the East Passyunk Community Center.

By BJ Barretta, Local Contributor

The East Passyunk Community Center (EPCC) Advisory Council’s annual fundraiser is back and better than ever at the Bok Bar on Monday, May 16, from 6:30-9:30 pm This year’s theme is Flower Power—an evening of groovy 60’s fun! Festive attire is welcome (but not required). For only $25 in advance / $30 at the door you’ll be treated to an eclectic mix of hors d’oeuvres, and live music from the Mojo Manny band. A cash bar is provided. And there will be raffles and a silent auction.

Some of the items up for bid in the silent auction include:

Dinner for 5 with Senator Nikil Saval

Dinner for 5 with Rep. Elizabeth Fiedler

Dinner for 5 with Councilmember Mark Squilla

Philadelphia Flower Show tickets and dinner

TBD Hard Rock Casino event

Taste of East Passyunk Avenue touring dinner for 4, 3-course appetizers, dinner, dessert

Bourbon tasting event for 4

Summer camp at East Passyunk Community Recreation Center

Wilma Theatre package with dinner

Behind the scenes BOK & Klip Collective tour and luncheon at Miles Table

Dinner for 8 cooked in your home by a vegan chef from Triangle Tavern

TBD Sports package

All proceeds benefit the community center’s mission of providing programs, resources, and supplies for families in our South Philly neighborhood!

This event is generously sponsored by the Recovery Centers of America. The event will take place rain or shine. Get your tickets at Eventbrite.

View the Flower Power video promo.