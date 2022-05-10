East Passyunk Garden Days celebrates spring renewal, Flower Show

Ongoing thematic event welcomes the upcoming PHS Philadelphia Flower Show with food and drink specials, pop-up classes, events, planting, and more!

When the Philadelphia Flower Show moved to Franklin Delano Roosevelt (FDR) Park in South Philadelphia, East Passyunk residents with green thumbs and garden obsessions delighted in a change that would bring more opportunity for the community to engage. 2021 marked the first East Passyunk Avenue Garden Days Celebration, a verdant three-week themed series of events. The celebration returns this year from Saturday, May 7, 2022 to Memorial Day Monday, May 30, 2022.

“We’re thrilled to renew Garden Days this spring as it was such a positive and engaging experience for all last year ahead of the outdoor Philadelphia Flower Show,” said EPABID Executive Director Adam Leiter. “We’re looking forward to seeing great verdant visuals, and having the public enjoy entertaining and informative events along with all the delicious flavors that the Avenue is known for.”

This year, programming kicks off with Good Buy Supply’s Bee Our Guest, a first Friday pop-up on Friday, May 6. Local beeswax wrap makers will post up outside the storefront with goods for sale and educate customers on beeswax wrap usage and care. On Saturday, May 7, Fanny Jackson Coppin School’s Community Garden Day will celebrate community connections with a scavenger hunt at the South Philadelphia Older Adult Center at East Passyunk and Dickinson St. Interested parties can pre-register by clicking here as space is limited.

Other horticultural happenings include:

Shop for sustainable and floral finds at Avenue retail and service shops with home goods, toys, clothing, special services, etc. including garden and nature-focused items at Occasionette and Tildie’s Toy Box, flower and plant-shaped treats for pets courtesy of Amelie’s Bark Shop, experts on plants and supplies for sustainable urban gardens at Urban Jungle and Ill Exotics.

Live music from a wide variety of local performers scheduled at The Singing Fountain, Mifflin Triangle, and more, throughout the three-week celebration.

Snack and sip on specialty menu items from restaurants and bars highlighting ingredients such as honey, flowers, sustainable greens, organic items, and more, including Lavender Lemonade & Rose Spritz from Noir, themed cocktails from POPE (Pub on Passyunk East) , Ember & Ash , Manatawny Still Works , and more, plus a special Grilled Portobello Garden Days Burger (grilled red onion, tomatoes, fresh spinach, cheddar cheese, chipotle mayo) when mentioning “Garden Days” at P’unk Burger.

Plant and Me Story Time presented by A Novel Idea on Saturday, May 14 at the Singing Fountain. Organizers invite families and kids of all ages to bring a favorite house plant and listen to stories about plants, gardening, and greenery.

Photo opportunities at The Singing Fountain courtesy of Creations By Coppola’s floral, lush seasonal transformation.

East Passyunk Punch Card: Receive a punch for each $10 spent at participating businesses, and submit the completed card (10 punches) to any participating business for a chance to win a weekly gift card from a raffle drawling on behalf of EPABID. Proof of $100 worth of purchases sent to info@visiteastpassyunk.com will also suffice.

Pop-up classes and events will take place throughout the campaign in addition to surprises along the Avenue. Be sure to check back for details on these interactive happenings coming soon, including speakers and additional partners.

Garden Days is sponsored by Passyunk Avenue Revitalization Corporation, The Capri Dessecker Team at RE/MAX One Realty, Founders Brewing Co., Stockertown Beverage Distributors, CENTURY 21 Forrester Real Estate, and Samuels & Son Seafood Co. Inc.

For more information about Garden Days or EPABID, check out their website visiteastpassyunk.com or follow EPABID at Facebook.com/eastpassyunk.