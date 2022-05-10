Passyunk Post

SEAMAAC: message to the future May 19

SEAMAAC has been a leading organization in providing education, social, and health services
to immigrants, refugees and marginalized communities in the Philadelphia area for the past 38
years.

To celebrate our collective work and uplift the unique voices of our community members, please
join SEAMAAC on May 19, 2022 for an evening of food, fun, music and more. The event will
take place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the American Swedish Historical Museum located in FDR Park.

Read more about it and purchase tickets.

