SEAMAAC: message to the future May 19

SEAMAAC has been a leading organization in providing education, social, and health services

to immigrants, refugees and marginalized communities in the Philadelphia area for the past 38

years.

To celebrate our collective work and uplift the unique voices of our community members, please

join SEAMAAC on May 19, 2022 for an evening of food, fun, music and more. The event will

take place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the American Swedish Historical Museum located in FDR Park.

Read more about it and purchase tickets.