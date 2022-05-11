Hawthorne’s Block Party returns on May 14 – rain or shine

All-weather block party to feature drinks, food, and live music.

Hawthorne Beer Café (738 S. 11th Street) is reviving its storied beer-centric block party this Saturday, May 14, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The event will take place on 11th Street between Fitzwater and Catharine Street and will include craft beer trucks, big sound bands, and street food.

Hawthorne’s Beer, Booze and Bubbly Block Party will also include spirits and sparkling beverages. Look for $6 local and craft brew pours from your favorites like La Cabra, Conshohocken, Tröegs, Victory, Flying Fish, Yards, Two Roads and more.

Food trucks will include French Toast Bites by Lokal Artisan Foods, The Little Scillian, Korea Taqueria, Cloud Cups, Jammin J’s, Barkley’s BBQ and others. The music line-up will include The Mini Q’s, The Sermon, Snacktime and DJ Adrian Hardy.

This all-day, all-ages rain-or-shine event is free and open to the public. This is a cash only event, with drink tickets available at the entrance. Hawthorne’s will be closed inside for normal seating.

For more information on the Beer, Booze and Bubbly Block Party visit @hawthornesbeercaf on social media.

https://www.hawthornecafe.com/