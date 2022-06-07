PHS Philadelphia Flower Show returns to FDR Park “In Full Bloom”

A new Show layout, food and beverage offerings, special events and activations, and recreational spaces highlight the event which runs June 11-19, 2022.

For the second time in its almost 200-year history, the PHS Philadelphia Flower Show returns outdoors, blooming bigger and brighter than ever before at FDR Park from June 11-19, 2022. Titled “In Full Bloom,” this year’s event will feature exciting new exhibits, special events and activations, recreational spaces including the Kids Cocoon & Play Space, and several dining options. A variety of ticket options are available for guests, along with several returning and new events that will appeal to both seasoned fans of the Show and new audiences. Regular and select special event tickets are available. Purchase them now at phsonline.org/the-flower-show.

“We are thrilled to be returning to FDR Park for the 2022 Philadelphia Flower Show,” says Sam Lemheney, PHS Chief of Shows and Events. “This year, we have interpreted what it means to be ‘In Full Bloom’ both figuratively and literally. Guests will experience floral and garden exhibits at the peak of seasonal perfection crafted by award-winning designers while also learning how gardening can contribute to their lives. This year’s show will have something for everyone to enjoy.”

The Flower Show will again span 15 acres of FDR Park’s footprint with breathtaking exhibits, family-friendly activities, and gorgeous greenspace. Re-imagined this year, the 2022 Philadelphia Flower Show offers guests a welcoming, vibrant, blooming path where visitors will experience spectacular floral and garden displays filled with bold color and dramatic beauty. Additionally, this year’s Show will offer several new experiences tailored to families, food lovers, plant enthusiasts, and those that want to experience late spring’s beauty in an outdoor setting. This event will give every Flower Show visitor the opportunity for a unique and unforgettable experience.

Each visitor who purchases a Flower Show ticket, attends a Flower Show special event, or becomes a PHS member contributes to PHS furthering its community-driven work planting trees, supporting neighborhood greening, establishing community gardens, providing job training, managing public gardens, and connecting people with horticulture and one another.

An emphasis on women designers

This year, visitors can anticipate seeing the works of extraordinary landscape architects, garden designers, and florists, with an emphasis on diversity both in the demographics of exhibitors and in their highly unique designs. “In Full Bloom” will feature more female exhibitors than ever before, shedding light on the incredible achievements of women in the field of landscape and garden design and their unique contributions and points of view.

Among the many exceptional exhibitors on the roster is renowned landscape architect Martha Schwartz, a Forbes 2021 “50 Under 50” recipient, whose practice is committed to the design of urban landscapes and the public realm as the foundation for sustainable cities. Her 1,800-square foot display will depict the beauty of the mushroom in a way that both challenges our understanding of beauty norms, and artfully portrays the allure of fungi.

Guests will also be able to view the incredible works of Royal Horticultural Society’s Chelsea Flower Show award-winning garden designer Ann Marie Powell, whose innovative firm combines the best of contemporary design with highly innovative materials in a naturalistic style, with sustainability at the heart of their approach.

Wambui Ippolito, the noted landscape designer and one of Veranda magazine’s 2021 “Eleven Revolutionary Female Landscape Designers and Architects You Should Know” will return to this year’s Show to defend her 2021 Flower Show trophy for “Best in Show” with another show-stopping display.

Philadelphia based David Rubin Land Collective, a landscape architecture and urban design studio committed to emphasizing socially purposeful design strategies, will celebrate authenticity and Pride Month in their exhibit. Reminiscent of an embrace, the display will encircle a central space with a full spectrum of colorful, hand-dyed ribbons and highly unique xGordlinia grandiflora trees.

Throughout the exhibitor lineup, guests will encounter forward-thinking, innovative, and progressive designers from a diverse array of backgrounds, each contributing stunning and thought-provoking displays that explore the restorative power of nature and plants, as well as the importance of mental and emotional health.

Events and Activities

Kids Cocoon & Play Space

The all-new Kids Cocoon & Play Space is an interactive outdoor experience for families and children to play and explore together. Featuring daily curated programming for children such as story times and gardening-inspired crafts in addition to play structures, kids will have a blast learning about nature! Families can lounge on nearby benches, or make a pit stop at the concession stands to refuel with snacks before enjoying the rest of the Show.

Artisan Row

New this year, Flower Show visitors can experience an elevated crafting experience curated led by talented local artisans. Guests can partake in a variety of arts including fresh floral crowns, personalized candle making, dried floral arranging, and botanical jewelry. This space will include a bar and lounge to enjoy a cocktail while you create in this inviting, bohemian style space.

Fresh Flower Crowns – Create a gorgeous, fresh flower crown in an assortment of vibrant colors. Guests will learn how to work with fresh florals while they design and create their own flower crown from scratch. Enjoy the Show while wearing your newly created piece of art!

Flower Show Candles – Experience the latest trend in DIY by creating a candle as unique as you are! Discover your own custom, inspired scent-blend that will fill your home with the aroma and great memories of a day at the Flower Show.

Lavender and Wildflower Bud Vase – Guests can embrace their inner floral designer by selecting their own color and style of dried flowers to arrange in a milk glass. Blossoms will be locally grown and dried to showcase the amazing talents of Philadelphia local flower farmers.

Botanical Jewelry – Artfully crafted jewelry that includes and highlights nature’s beauty. These botanical jewelry pieces are practical in origin and organic in design using ingredients ranging from intricate florals to hearty succulents. These bold statement pieces are sure to spark an exciting conversation at your next outing!

Dates: June 10-19

Hours:

Friday, June 10: 12:00pm – 4:00pm

Saturday, June 11: 9:00am – 8:00pm

Sunday, June 12 – Saturday, June 18: 9:00am – 8:00pm

Sunday, June 19: 9:00am – 6:00pm

*Final entrance to the Artisan Row experience will be 30 minutes prior to closing*

Cost: $20-25 per craft

Butterflies Live!

Get up close with hundreds of spectacular, native butterflies in this outdoor garden exhibit, and witness butterflies interacting with an array of plant life and flowers. This year, Butterflies Live! will be transformed into a butterfly paradise in a brand-new way, with an updated structure and beautiful pollinator garden component. This is an all-ages activity — be amazed by these stunning creatures with some unforgettable photo opportunities during your Flower Show visit!

Date: June 10-19

Times:

Friday, June 10: 12:00pm – 4:00pm

Saturday, June 11 – Saturday, June 18: 9:00am – 8:00pm

Sunday, June 19: 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM

*Final entrance to Butterflies Live! exhibit will be 30 minutes prior to closing*

Cost: $5 per person

Potting Parties

Learn the tricks of the trade at these energetic container gardening workshops, hosted by designer Tu Bloom and sponsored by Subaru. Take home your very own creation for lasting floral beauty!

Dates: June 11-19

Time: 9:00am – 6:00pm

Cost: $10 per person

Early Morning Tours

Get a behind-the-scenes look and learn the intricacies behind the Flower Show by participating in an Early Morning Tour. Groups of 10-12 people will have an experienced guide lead them through the Show grounds, stopping along the way to get a closer view of the varied exhibits and discuss how they came together. These tours are perfect for the budding photographer or early riser, and all tour ticket holders are welcome to stay as long as they like after their tour to soak in the remainder of the Show.

Dates: June 12-19

Time: 8:00am – 10am

Cost: $110 per person

Flowers After Hours

Light up the night with this year’s Flowers After Hours theme of “Lets Glow!” and revel in the stunning beauty of the floral and garden exhibits under the stars. This year’s party will feature SNACKTIME Philly Flower Show All-Stars, whose members have performed with Beyoncé, Ivy Sole, BrassTracks, and others. DJ Diamond Kuts, the official DJ of the Philadelphia Eagles and newly announced co-host of the revamped YO! MTV Raps, will spin tracks guaranteed to keep you dancing. Guests can also expect special drag performances and fun hands-on activations. Come enjoy this special evening with great tastings, incredible music, and a surprise to end the night!

Date: June 18

Time: 8:30pm – 11:30pm

Cost: $75 per person + 1 Flower Show specialty cocktail drink voucher per person

Family Frolic

Celebrate Father’’ Day with this day of fun activities for visitors young and old! Family Frolic is a day tailored to young families where people of all ages can participate in a variety of floral, gardening, and craft activities, watch live music performances, and take in the sights of the Flower Show.

Date: June 19

Time: 10:00am – 3:00pm

Cost: free with ticket purchase

Food and Beverage

Happy Hour with Fine Wine and Good Spirits

To unwind after a day exploring, guests can pay a visit to our Happy Hour events, hosted by Fine Wine and Good Spirits. These events will feature unique alcoholic tastings, live music, and celebrity bottle signing events.

Dates: June 13 – 17

Hours: 4:00pm – 8:00pm

Cost: free with admission

Food Bazaar

The Food Bazaar will offer a picturesque place for visitors to take a break, grab a bite and cold drink, enjoy some shade cover, and enjoy 3 daily live music performances from a variety of local bands and DJs. Musical styles will feature jazz to soul and hip hop to funk- something for everyone! The Food Bazaar will offer plenty of dining options for foodies, festival diners, families, and those with dietary restrictions. Featuring over a dozen unique vendors including American, vegan, Italian, Asian, and Mediterranean fare with almost a quarter of the vendors catering specifically to vegetarian and vegan tastes. This year’s Food Bazaar will include a variety of botanical inspired cocktails and will feature the Show’s official cocktail: the Botanical Lemonade, the official cocktail of the 2022 Flower Show. This drink will feature Ketel One Botanical Grapefruit, rose, lemonade, and fresh lemon. The Food Bazaar will be both a lively and fun respite on the Show grounds.

The Boathouse

The crown jewel of the Flower Show’s dining options will be The Boathouse, which will feature a full-service bar, casual seating, and delicious fast-casual fare, all while soaking in the absolute best views of the Show. Menu highlights include the goddess turkey BLT, Tuscan garden salad, and Bavarian pretzels with a trio of dips.

The Lakes

For an elevated, seated experience, guests can visit our 300-seat pop-up restaurant, The Lakes, featuring classic bistro fare from Chef Jean Marie Lacroix, famed amongst Philadelphia’s well-established and renowned culinary scene, creator of his namesake restaurant “Lacroix” in the Rittenhouse Hotel, and recipient of James Beard’s lauded “Best Chef, Mid-Atlantic” award in 2001. Here, guests can enjoy tableside service with fresh salads, artisanal sandwiches, braised greens and asiago dip, heirloom tomato and burrata salad, French onion burgers, or a traditional four-course prix-fixe meal.

2022 Ticket Information

Tickets

Adult: $50 (any day), $45 (date specific)

Young Friends (18-29) with ID: $35 (any day), $30 (date specific)

Child (5-17): $25 (any day), $20 (date specific)

Group (25 people or more): $36 each

4 years old or younger: FREE

Family Fun Pack (2 adults, 1 child): $120 (any day) $105 (date specific)

Family Fun Pack (2 adults, 2 children): $135 (any day) $120 (date specific)

Tickets are available for sale online at PHSonline.org/the-flower-show, or at the following locations:

AAA Mid-Atlantic branches

AAA South Jersey branches

Select ACME markets throughout the tri-state region

SEPTA Ticket Sales Counters

Independence Visitor Center in Philadelphia

The 2022 Philadelphia Flower Show Exclusive Sponsors are Bank of America, Independence Blue Cross, and Subaru of America. Official Sponsors are AARP, ACME Markets, Bartlett Tree Experts, Belgard, Green Mountain Energy, STIHL, Fine Wine & Good Spirits, and Ketel One Botanical.