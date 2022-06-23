Property of the Week: 1825 Latona Street

There are thousands of homes for sale in South Philly. Here’s one worth checking out…

1825 Latona Street

4 beds | 2.5 baths | 1,820 sq ft | $450,000

Breezy and bright, this 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom Point Breeze charmer has everything you need and more for convenient and comfortable city-living. With a spacious back patio, expanded and expansive primary suite, and updated kitchens and bathrooms this home is move-in ready.

Tall south-facing windows let in a lot of light. High ceilings and hardwood floors provide an open first floor with multiple possibilities for configuration.

A living/dining area towards the front of the home is separated from the spacious galley kitchen by a must-have powder room.

The kitchen boasts an extra-tall Liebeherr refrigerator and other stainless steel appliances along with deep cabinets covering three walls of the room.

Between the neutral-colored, freshly painted walls and the turquoise-tiled kitchen backsplash, you can’t help but feel a sense of calm from the second you enter 1825 Latona and as you move through the first level towards the back patio – your own slice of South Philly heaven. Mature rose bushes serve as nature’s beautiful backdrop for your future dinner parties, barbeques, or lazy Sundays sipping your morning coffee.

Up the first flight of stairs you’ll find two bedrooms, a full bathroom, and a hallway linen closet. The sunny back bedroom has four windows, an unusually large amount for a rowhome of its kind, and a spacious mirrored-closet.

The front facing bedroom also features a closet, as well as a private nook with a built-in bookcase. Both the separate shower and bathtubs in the hallway bathroom are decorated with blue glass tiles, the vanity has been recently updated, and a bathroom closet offers major appeal.

The third floor is home to the primary en-suite with a bonus room full of possibilities. Originally a back patio, the current owners had decided to enclose the space that is now home to two separate built-in shelving areas, a large window providing natural light, and an extraordinary antique pocket door – think additional bedroom, office, nursery, media room, work-out area or meditation space.

Transition to the spa-like primary bathroom where you’ll find a large carrara-marble lined shower with a bench for relaxing and adjustable shower heads. A soaking tub with turquoise glass tile accents completes the room.

The large bedroom comes with a ceiling fan, walk-in closet, vaulted ceilings, and is large enough to fit a king bed with end tables and more.

A clean and dry basement with front-loading LG laundry machines completes the home – partially finish it or keep it as-is, you pick!

Easily stroll into Center City for work or pleasure, hop on the bus or nearby Broad Street subway line or simply stay local – Community Bar, American Sardine Bar, On Point Bistro, and Dock Street Brewery South are all great neighborhood hangouts! Come see for yourself.

Contact:

Adam J. Baldwin

Principal Agent | Compass

1624 Locust Street

Philadelphia, PA 19103

brokerage: 267.435.8015

mobile: 610.999.4090