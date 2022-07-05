The Jim proving a buff fit

The East Passyunk Crossing bar is lifting drink connoisseurs’ spirits, with food soon to join the libations.

Through various ventures, including co-ownership of Center City-based drinkeries Fergie’s Pub and The Goat Rittenhouse, Fergus Carey dubs himself “just a bartender who got lucky.”

His latest venture with longtime business partner Jim McNamara, The Jim, 1701 S. Eighth St., looks like another four-leaf clover—if the positive reception the bar has received is any indication.

The location, long occupied by JC’s Chinese Restaurant, is named in honor of McNamara. The duo have partnered with noted restaurateur Tony Rim of 1225 Raw and The Foodery fame to bring a culinary component to the site.

“It’s a comfortable space in a great little neighborhood,” said the co-proprietor. “Things have gone well so far, and, given our infancy, that’s all I can ask for.”

Realizing that “some things you shouldn’t say ‘no’ to,” Carey and crew opened The Jim on Memorial Day, 15 months after they spotted the site and contemplated its potential.

For now, libation lovers can enjoy eight beers on tap as well as Pink Jawn and Purple Jawn cocktails. Seating includes seven outdoor benches and 24 interior seats at the horseshoe-shaped bar.

Rim’s menu will debut his Korean food-centric menu this week. Offerings will include a variety of Korean fried chicken wings, dumplings, noodles, and skewers, plus finger snacks like edamame and bang shrimp.

“He’s just a master,” Carey said of Rim. “When people around here can experience his genius, that’s going to be a big boost.”

Delivery will be available via Uber Eats and DoorDash.

““I’m eager to see how everything meshes together,” Carey said, adding, “I like being involved in this community, and it’s fun to help whoever comes to have a great experience.”

Here’s hoping that everything continues to “work out” for The Jim.