To do this weekend: Liberty Point

Looking for something to do this weekend? Each week this summer we’ll offer up a suggestion of something nearby that’s worth checking out.

Interested in a unique dining experience with river breezes, sweeping views, and plenty of drink and food options? Then check out Liberty Point, 211 S. Columbus Blvd. This indoor-outdoor restaurant is located on the balconies surrounding the Independence Seaport Museum. Feel free to bring all your besties or your extended family—Liberty Point is the city’s largest restaurant, with room for up to 1,400 guests. There’s 25,000 square feet of outdoor space and 3,000 square feet indoors.

Liberty Point offers three levels of food, drinks and live entertainment, with the Delaware River as a backdrop. You’ll find a casual dining menu of bites, sandwiches, salads, and raw bar selections. See more details below. Liberty Point is open seven days a week from 12 p.m. to 2 a.m.

There are a mix of first-come, first-served and reservation-only spaces. Make reservations for the Main Bar Area, Sunset Patio and the Sky Bar through Resy.com. Other areas are reserved for large group dining and special events.

The space is family friendly, and the first level will be dog friendly. Dogs are allowed in the boat bar area located on the first floor. Only service animals will be allowed on the 2nd floor.

The stage at the heart of the restaurant will feature live music on Fridays and Saturdays and DJs throughout the week. Check their website for details.

The restaurant is brought to you by FCM Hospitality and Avram Hornik, the group behind Morgan’s Pier, Harper’s Garden, Juno, Rosy’s Taco Bar, The Dolphin Tavern, and others.

The space has been five years in the making for Hornik and his team. In a press release he noted, “For five years I’ve been working with the management of the Independence Seaport Museum to develop a concept that would utilize the amazing river views from their large outdoor decks. The restaurant was scheduled to open in spring of 2021 but was delayed due to Covid. We are thrilled to take things to the next level for outdoor, riverfront dining in Philadelphia.” The name Liberty Point is inspired by Philly’s connection to liberty (as in the Bell, Constitution, etc.) as well as the “liberty” sailors were granted when their ship docked at port and they were allowed to go ashore and experience the town.Food & Drink

Leading the kitchen is Executive Chef Qadir Jordan, who was born and raised in West Philadelphia. He spent the last 15 years working in various Philadelphia restaurants such as Fork, Garces restaurants, White Dog and Farmacia. He is a classic French trained chef but enjoys using Asian ingredients—and he has a passion for pasta.

Chef’s favorite dishes are Loaded Shrimp and Grit “Tots” and “The Whole Jawn.” The menu features vegetarian and gluten-free options. The menu will include fresh fish and locally sourced ingredients, with purveyors that include Lancaster Farm Fresh and Green Meadow Farms.

For drinks, look for beer, wine, mocktails, frozen summer drinks and cocktails on tap that will keep you cool while enjoying the sunshine. Cocktails are a collaboration between Beverage Manager Matt Deutsch and Bar Manager Bob Labar.

Other details

Bathrooms are located on both the first and second floors. Guests who require ADA-accessible entry can dine and enjoy the first floor at any open hours, or access the main second floor by elevators located inside the Independence Seaport Museum.