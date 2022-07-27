Property of the Week: 719 Percy Street – this view can be yours!

There are thousands of homes for sale in South Philly. Here’s one worth checking out…

719 Percy Street

3 beds | 2 baths | 1,330 sq ft | $525,000

Welcome home to 719 Percy Street, where every detail of this magical home has been thoughtfully designed and renovated by the current homeowners to foster a unique, yet efficient, experience. On the edge of the Italian Market, South Street, and Bella Vista neighborhoods, the quaint and tree-lined 700 block of Percy is a peaceful street tucked away from the hustle and bustle of the city – with two outdoor spaces and details galore. You can have it all.

Breeze inside to find a living and dining space with an exposed brick wall to your left and tastefully refinished hardwoods beneath your feet.

As freshly painted walls surround you, a new, three paneled, street-facing window allows light to pour inside. A coat closet and ceiling fan add convenience.

Directly past the living space is a beautifully renovated kitchen adorned with quartz countertops, subway-tile backsplash, custom wood floating shelves, brand new Bloomberg refrigerator and tracked lighting that really sets the mood.

French doors open up into your outdoor cocoon perfect for dining al fresco, barbecuing, or gardening on a sunny morning.

Back inside, climb the straight staircase to find the first bedroom – used as a spacious den by the current owners – with wide-planked hardwood floors, rich in color.

Adjacent to this space is a full bathroom with a classic claw-foot bathtub, tiled flooring and a bathroom vanity with storage.

On the back-end of the second floor there lies a guest bedroom/office with a large window into the bedroom. There are built in bookshelves and ample storage.

White-washed exposed brick walls contrast navy painted wooden stairs that lead you up another winding flight where you’ll find a spacious primary suite. High sloped ceilings and custom closets with built-in drawers surrounding the bed frame.

New street facing windows and a ductless air conditioning unit are all improvements made by the current owners and a full bathroom with a shower and new vanity are attached.



A laundry room equipped with Maytag appliances is on this third floor and a spiral staircase leads you upstairs to the bonus room that could be used not only as a bedroom, but a lounge, artists’ studio, office, or yoga room.

A skylight and upper-wall windows provide excess light while another ductless AC unit keeps the room cool.

Outside onto the brand new roof deck enjoy panoramic views of the center city skyline and beyond.



Mere steps from award-winning restaurants like Kalaya, Fiorella Pasta and Philly classics like Ralph’s, Angelo’s Pizza, and John’s Water Ice, you will never feel bored or hungry living here! Beautiful Palumbo Park is a half block away and historic sites like Fleischer Art Memorial and the Philadelphia Italian Market keep the culture nearby as well.

