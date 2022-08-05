To do this weekend: Northern Liberties 2nd Street Festival

Our focus is South Philly, but this summer we’re offering up ideas for weekend trips that are a bit further afield.

The annual 2nd Street Festival returns after a two-year hiatus to Northern Liberties this Sunday, August 7, 2022. The Festival takes place each year on the first Sunday of August on North 2nd Street from Girard Avenue to Spring Garden Street. The festival is free-to-attend. Food, drinks, and merchandise are pay-as-you-go. The event is rain or shine. Leashed dogs are welcome.

Getting there

Hop on the Broad Street Line, transfer to the Market-Frankford Line and exit at the Girard Avenue or Spring Garden stations. Each station is a five minute walk to the festival.

Music

Two stages will features live music throughout the day.

Upbeat indie rock band Moonroof will kick things off at the Germantown Ave stage at Noon on Sunday. They’re followed by a range of sounds from hip-hop to “Philadelphia born Jamtronic Trance Fusion quartet, Solar Circuit.” The music wraps up by 8:45 p.m. View the Germantown Ave stage lineup sponsored by the Piazza Alta.

Over at the Fairmount Ave stage the show begins at 12:30 p.m. and runs through 8:15 p.m. Offerings range from cabaret to post-punk, rock, classic reggae, to “Jump Blues swizzled in Horny Swing, with a dash of Cabaret Jazz, and a splash of Bourbon Street.” View the offerings on the Fairmount Ave. stage sponsored by Penn Treaty Special Services District.

Shopping

The festival boasts more than 150 vendors with something for everyone from clothing and jewelry to household goods, pet items, art and photography, and personal care.

And of course, food!

More than 50 restaurants and food trucks will be on hand, along with 15 beer and cocktail gardens.

Some highlights to look for at the festival, or on another visit to N. 2nd Street.

Looking for a solid sandwich? Choose from the hot chicken or BBQ brisket sliders at Urban Village Brewing Co. at 1001 N 2nd St. The Jim Beam Orange Creamsicle cocktail will help cleanse (and cool) your palate after the hot (!) chicken.

Figo Italian at 1033 N 2nd St. offers up a way to enjoy spaghetti and meatballs on the go! The brioche roll is the perfect counterpoint…talk about carb loading. Wash it down with their Basil Hayden Blackberry Bourbon Smash.

The Shake Seafood, located at 180 W Girard Ave #106A (in the ground floor of the Acme at 2nd and Girard) dishes out fried and boiled seafood—both are worth a try. The fried shrimp are full of melt-in-your-mouth goodness. Try a “Shake It” bag with your choice—or a combo of— steamed oysters, clams, crab, shrimp (with or without heads), mussels, and lobster tail. Combos come with corn, potato, or both. You choose a flavor (cajun, garlic butter, lemon butter, or a mix of all three), plus a spicy level. Bibs and hand wipes provided…you’ll need ’em!

Be sure to leave *just* enough room for a churro by Chef Mimi of Cake for Breakfast. Better yet, leave room for two so you don’t have to decide between the classic caramel and fruity pebble flavor!