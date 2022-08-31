City Fitness celebrates new East Passyunk location and 15 years in Philly

City Fitness is enjoying its 15th year in Philadelphia and getting fit is closer to home for East Passyunk area residents with the new City Fitness gym at 1701 East Passyunk Avenue that opened this summer.

The 15,000 sq. ft. location is packed with cardio and strength equipment. It offers a cycling studio, a studio for yoga and Pilates, classes for Burn cardio and HIIT, and space for small group training.

After working out, members can relax with a hydro massage and freshen up in the full-service locker rooms. For nutrition, City Shakes and other snacks and beverages are available.

Seniors with Silver Sneakers memberships are eligible to join and enjoy the benefits of regular physical activity.

HOURS

Monday – Thursday: 5 a.m. to 1 a.m.

‍Friday: 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday – Sunday: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.