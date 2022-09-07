Passyunk Post

Nonna & Pop's continues a grand tradition

Vinny and Joseph Termini have honored their parents with their latest pastry venture.

Since 1921, the last name “Termini” has signified baking royalty in South Philly, and Joseph and Vinny Termini take great pride in being third-generation overseers of the family’s baking legacy. The siblings, already busy helming operations at Termini Brothers, 1523 S. Eighth St., enjoyed a bustling summer with the opening of Nonna & Pop’s across the street from their eponymous bakery. The new pastry shop, an homage to parents Vince Sr. and Barbara located at 1514 S. Eighth St., features La Colombe coffee and Bassetts ice cream in addition to Termini’s tasty pastries.

The shop operates from noon until 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. through 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Among the popular pastries offered include amaretti and pignoli cookies, cannoli, pizzelles and sfogliatelle. Termini pastries are also offered as ice cream toppers.

The new venture is also a coming home of sorts. “This is where it all began,” Vinny said of the space which housed the original Termini’s bakery. The shop was most recently operated by Vince Sr. as Mr. Joe’s Cafe. The Cafe’s name honored their grandfather. Now, the destination pays tribute to Vince Sr. and Barbara’s roles as grandparents to six children. Vinny noted that Nonna & Pop’s serves as a bit of a Termini museum, with treasured photographs gracing the walls. “We’re slowly building our momentum, and we’re in a special place to do so,” Vinny said. “There’s always been life to the location, and it’s a privilege to put our stamp on it now.”

Once special item is available only at Nonna and Pop’s: Lobster Tails. This flaky pastry shell stuffed with vanilla diplomat cream is baked on the premises. It’s not available at Termini Brothers’ retail locations. A recent Instagram post warned, “If you decide on this item…don’t agree to share it with anyone because one bite and you will want it all for yourself.”

Other recent offerings included blueberry muffins with lemon curd filling recommended as a pairing with La Colombe’s Colombian Inga Red coffee.

Vinny sees the sit-down venue as a perfect way for the public to pick up a history lesson and blend the past with the present by relaxing for a bit, perhaps after a trip to the bakery.

“I think it’s a beautiful space, and what people see when they enter pleases us not only because we’re continuing our product lines here, but because they’re seeing our appreciation for the sacrifices and the work that so many people, especially our dad, made and did. “Our stuff is here, of course, but come for a good cup of espresso, and enjoy some ice cream on a summer day. You can’t go wrong.”

Recent Bassett’s ice cream offerings include (clockwise from top left) Salted Caramel Pretzel, Vanilla Bean, Mint Chocolate Chip, Birthday Cake, Butter Pecan, Chocolate, Chocolate Fudge Coffee Truffle, and Raspberry Truffle.

