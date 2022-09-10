Yo’ South Philly Phestival promises southern hospitality

The September 18th music-centric celebration will run for nine hours.

While Labor Day marked the unofficial end of summer, the actual conclusion is staring right at us, news that certainly makes many folks upset. Regardless of anyone’s take on the season, the Yo’ South Philly Phestival is ready to send it off in style, with the Sept. 18 event stacked with reputable musical talent, including Billboard chart-topper Charlie Gracie.

The chance to be chummy with fans of great tunes, delicious food, and children’s rides commences at 11 a.m., enlisting the Stella Maris schoolyard at 10th and Bigler streets as the host. Originating in 2014, the festival has become a September staple, and this year’s nine-hour celebration has much to offer to enhance that esteem.

Crown Sounds Radio’s King Arthur will handle MC duties, and he will have his hands delightfully full, owing to acts performing sets lasting from 15 to 40 minutes. The headliners for the events are the aforementioned Gracie, a South Philadelphia High School alum whose single “Butterfly” is marking its 65th anniversary as a #1 hit, and The Business, an 11-piece live band whose leader, Danny Venore, produces the festival.

Though the melodies will be the main draw, with a string band set to remind us that any time of the year is a good one to channel our inner Mummer, ample food options will fuel everyone’s appreciation of the free-to-attend and free-to-park farewell to summer. Vendors will also be present, and those with an interest in joining the mix should call 215-416-8239.